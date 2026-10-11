Photos: Exploring the Innovation and Style of Cole Haan at Disney Springs

The brand’s new flagship location opened at Disney Springs on September 29, 2026.

Disney Springs recently welcomed their newest luxury store, Cole Haan, which opened in Town Center. We were invited out to the store to take a look at all they have to offer!

Touted as the brand's new flagship location, the new store introduces guests to Cole Haan’s signature blend of style and innovation – designed to move effortlessly through everyday life, travel, and everything in between.

The 1,965-square-foot store offers a curated assortment of footwear and accessories for men and women, grounded in the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, versatile style, and modern comfort.

One of the most intriguing offerings within the store is a machine that can measure your shoe size, in addition to figuring out other details like where pressure lands on your feet. Once scanned, the machine provides a list of shoes that match your feet style. Those measurements can then be emailed to you for future reference.

Cole Haan also offers shoe accessories in addition to other items like backpacks and clothing.

Be sure to check out Cole Haan on your next trip to Disney Springs!