Photos: 'Tis (Almost) the Season! Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disney Springs

Festive Disney apparel, accessories, ornaments, Winnie the Pooh Wishables, and more are now available at World of Disney.

The holiday season has officially arrived at Walt Disney World, and Disney Springs is getting festive! This year's holiday merchandise has arrived at World of Disney, giving guests plenty of new ways to add a little Disney magic to their Christmas celebrations.

Spotted throughout World of Disney, the collection features a wide variety of seasonal apparel, accessories, home décor, and collectibles, with options for Disney fans of all ages.

Among the new arrivals are holiday-themed Spirit Jerseys, sweatshirts, and T-shirts featuring festive Disney designs. Guests can also find seasonal bags and ear headbands, making it easy to add some holiday flair to a Disney Parks outfit. The collection extends beyond apparel and accessories, with Christmas ornaments available for guests looking to bring a bit of Disney magic home for the holidays. Jewelry and festive socks are also part of the assortment, offering even more options for holiday gifting or adding to a personal Disney collection. Fans of Winnie the Pooh can also celebrate the season with holiday-themed Winnie the Pooh Wishables, adding a festive twist to the collectible plush series. Let’s take a look at everything we spotted in World of Disney:

Holiday Winnie the Pooh Wishables - $17.99

Sweater Print Holiday Ear Headband - $38.99

WDW Holiday Crewneck Sweatshirt - $69.99

Holiday Cozy Socks - $34.99

Assorted Holiday Jewelry

Tinker Bell Tree Topper

Happy Holidays Castle Ornament - $34.99

Assorted Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ornaments

WDW Holiday T-shirt - $39.99

Mickey Candy Cane Figure - $39.99

Plaid Holiday Ear Headband - $38.99

Holiday Velvet Mini Backpack Bag Charm - $22.99

Holiday Velvet Belt Bag - $49.99

Holiday Velvet Mini Backpack - $59.99

WDW Holiday Spirit Jersey - $69.99

With even more merchandise available throughout World of Disney, the new collection offers plenty of opportunities to start shopping for the holiday season at Disney Springs. Whether you're looking for a festive new outfit, a Disney-themed Christmas ornament, or a gift for the Disney fan in your life, there's plenty to discover.

As the holiday season gets closer, additional seasonal merchandise is expected to continue arriving at Walt Disney World, so guests visiting Disney Springs may want to keep an eye on World of Disney for even more festive finds.

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