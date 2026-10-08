Photos: Orange Bird and Muppets Crewneck Sweatshirts Spotted at World of Disney
New Graphic Fleece Sweatshirts featuring Orange Bird and The Muppets are now available at Disney Springs, with a special two-sweatshirt offer.
Some fan-favorite Disney characters have landed in the sweatshirt section at Walt Disney World. New Orange Bird and The Muppets crewneck sweatshirts have been spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- The new designs offer cozy options for guests looking to add a little Disney flair to their fall and winter wardrobes. The Orange Bird sweatshirt showcases the beloved Walt Disney World character, while The Muppets design brings Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Animal, Rowlf, and Beaker to a comfortable crewneck.
- Both sweatshirts are part of the Graphic Fleece Sweatshirt collection, making them an easy choice for cooler days at the theme parks or for showing off your favorite Disney characters at home.
- And conveniently, there's currently a deal available on these sweatshirts for guests looking to pick up more than one. Graphic Fleece Sweatshirts, which are typically priced at $49.99 each, are currently $44.99 each when you buy two.
- That makes the promotion a particularly good opportunity to grab both designs one for yourself and one for a fellow Muppets fan while saving a few dollars on each sweatshirt.
- The Orange Bird and The Muppets crewneck sweatshirts are now available at World of Disney at Disney Springs, though merchandise availability and designs can vary.
More Disney Merchandise News:
- Photos: New Disney Parks Bookshelf Mug and Tumbler Arrive at Walt Disney World
- Photos: 'Tis (Almost) the Season! Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disney Springs
- Photos: Hallmark "Holiday Ever After" Pop-Up Shop Now Open at Disney Springs
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