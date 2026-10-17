Photos: It's Kunu Time! Official RSVLTS Pop-Up Shop Opens Doors at Disney Springs

Today is the long-awaited day for many a Disney fan who loves the RSVLTS brand. A special pop-up store has opened in the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs featuring the popular brand that celebrates many fandoms - including Disney and Disney Parks. As such, this special location has a number of Disney Parks exclusives and some fan-favorite editions of RSVLTS crowd-pleasing Kunuflex shirts.

The pop-up shop drew quite the crowd as it opened this morning, Saturday, October 17. Drawing a line that stretched through the Marketplace neighborhood of Disney Springs. As you might have guessed, there is - as expected - a virtual queue in place if capacity demands call for it and it was activated this morning. Fortunately, a sign (above) featured the items that one would find in the pop-up shop so fans could be prepared knowing what they wanted to get once inside. RSVLTS Devotees will note that this sign is similar to what is found at their many appearances at conventions and events.

Those familiar with the Marketplace Co-Op will recognize that the new pop-up is located at the back of this unique retail space, with the other alcoves blocked off preventing access from the other store concepts of the Co-Op. Yes, this entire store space is not dedicated to RSVLTS, as Marketplace Co-Op is a sort of several shops in one idea, and has once played host to other concepts like the WonderGround Gallery, TAG (a Disney-branded luggage and travel gear experiment), Disney Tails, a runDisney shop, a shoreside Disney Cruise Line shop, and many more.

Fans can peruse a selection of Disney Parks goods, including new pullover designs, a Mickey Mouse Club design, and some favorites like the gray "Lil' Troopers" design alongside a new Star Tours-inspired jacket.

We think that the Figment pullover will be a big hit. Four new Kunuflex shirts, inspired by "it's a small world," Disney Parks transportation, Mickey and Friends at the parks, and Pirates of the Caribbean are also available in the pop-up. However, these four designs have been popping up sporadically in retail locations within the parks, so we anticipate we will see more of a full release now that the pop-up has officially debuted.

And, to take all the goodies home - a RSVLTS x Disney Parks branded tote bag with one of the popular designs is also available for $3. The Kunuflex shirts in the location are currently retailing for $80 each.

To plan your visit to Disney Springs and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!