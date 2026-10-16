New Flavors Await: Dive Into Magic Kingdom's Latest Bites

For most people, the big draw to Walt Disney World is the attractions. However, for some of us, what's even more important is the food. Walt Disney World has made some changes to the menus at three restaurants, and each has new items you'll probably want to try.

What's Happening:

Just like Walt Disney World attractions, Walt Disney World food needs to be constantly updated, and the menus at three Magic Kingdom table service restaurants have added new items that look good enough to make reservations right now.

At Be Our Guest, three new dishes have been added Beef Bourguignon en Croûte, slow-cooked in red wine with potatoes, root vegetables, smoked bacon, and bone marrow



Truffle Pomme Frites: Parmesan cheese and black garlic-truffle aioli

Lobster Macaroni au Gratin with sauce Mornay

The Plaza Restaurant has added a new salad, and a delicious-looking treat you have earned since you just ate a salad. Steamboat Willie Milk Shake: Hand-dipped cookies 'n cream ice cream topped with whipped cream, cookies and cream churros, sugar cookie, and a cherry



Chilled Shrimp Wedge Salad: Hard-boiled egg, avocado purée, tomatoes, cracked pepper, Thousand Island dressing

Pasta is, of course, the highlight at Tony's Town Square Restaurant, and fans of it will want to try both the new options, along with the new salad. Insalata della Casa: Greens, radicchio, tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette



Lasagna alla Bolognese: Meat sauce layered with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, pecorino Romano

Eggplant Parmigiana (Plant-based): Lightly breaded eggplant baked in Tony’s Marinara Sauce with plant-based mozzarella served with spaghetti

You can make your Walt Disney World dining reservations here.

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