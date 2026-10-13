Popular Disney's Animal Kingdom Lounge Location to Start Taking Reservations
Walk-Up and Waitlist Options will still be offered when available
A popular spot at Disney's Animal Kingdom will soon start taking reservations, and will continue to operate with a walk-up and waitlist option when available.
What's Happening:
- Those looking to visit one of the popular lounge spots at Disney's Animal Kingdom will soon be able to make reservations for the space.
- Nomad Lounge, located next to one of the park's signature dining locations, Tiffins, will soon start taking reservations for guests who want to enjoy the quiet corner of Discovery Island, just before the island's entrance to Pandora: The World of Avatar.
- Reservations will open for the space on October 28, 2026, with the first reservations available for booking starting on November 8, 2026.
- A Walk-Up seating and a Waitlist option will still be available, pending capacity.
- Nomad Lounge is where the Imagineers and animal experts who helped develop and build Disney's Animal Kingdom are celebrated, and invites guests to enjoy a wanderlust-inspired theme with small plates and a wide selection of beer, wine, and mixed drinks.
- An interesting detail of the space are the festive banners that hang in the center of the lounge, each posing a different question about traveling the world and the thrill of discovery. As guests visit, the can answer these questions and have their responses hung on a tag chandelier that is suspended above the bar space.
- The location is also known for a quiet patio that overlooks the river surrounding Discovery Island, complete with plush seating and full service.
- The menu draws inspiration from distant locations around the world, with freshly prepared cuisine with bold flavors, spices, and exotic comforts.
- Non-alcoholic drinks, freshly ground coffee, and loose leaf teas are also available.
- For more reservation information and to plan your trip to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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