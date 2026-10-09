Be Our Guests Chef de Cuisine is Living a Disney Dream Come True

A two-decade-long love for Disney brought this Cast member to Be Our Guest.

Walt Disney World is known as the most magical place on Earth, and that has certainly been the case for Chef Gerardo “Jerry” Quijada Gonzalez. Chef Jerry is the Chef de Cuisine at Be Our Guest at Magic Kingdom, but he didn't get there without a suitcase and a dream, or in his case, four suitcases.

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Chef Jerry's time at Walt Disney World started nearly two decades ago, but it wasn't a straight line. He first became a Cast Member as part of the International College Program where he worked at the Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT.

Gonzalez says he "fell in love" with everything that Disney stood for, so when he returned to Mexico to finish college and began a career in the culinary industry, he always dreamed of returning to Walt Disney World.

Eventually, an opportunity to return to Central Florida, though now Walt Disney World, opened a door, and Chef Jerry and his entire family made the decision to uproot themselves and make the move.

From there, Gonzalez applied to Walt Disney World multiple times before finally being hired as a sous chef in 2016.

10 years later, he's Chef de Cuisine at Magic Kingdom's most regal dining experience, the Beauty and the Beast-themed Be Our Guest.

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