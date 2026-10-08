"Dancing With The Stars" Reveals Celebrity Guest Judge Ahead of Next Week's Super Bowl Night
From Monday Night Football to Tuesday Night Footwork
Ahead of next week's Super Bowl Night, we now know who will be joining as a guest judge during the football-centric edition of Dancing With The Stars.
What's Happening:
- Good Morning America - which has become the go-to spot for all the breaking news from Dancing With The Stars - has revealed a special celebrity judge for next week's special Super Bowl Night during the hit reality competition series.
- ESPN and Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck has been tapped to bring his football expertise to the hit series, and will join judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on the special night.
- Buck is currently in his 29th season calling NFL games, after making a debut back in the 1994-95 season when he called a full slate of games for FOX Sports.
- Not just limited to football, Buck has called 24 World Series, 22 MLB All-Star Games, five U.S. Opens in the golf world, and a number of shows that were his own.
Super Bowl Night:
- Devotees may recall that this year mark's the first time that Disney and ESPN have the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl, and the latest synergy-based reminder comes in the form of Dancing With The Stars' "Super Bowl Night", which will be taking place on Tuesday, October 13, at 8:00 PM ET.
- During that special themed night, the remaining 11 couples will take the dance floor and perform numbers to songs that have been featured in some of the Big Game's most iconic half-time shows through the years - like Prince in 2007 and Beyonce in 2013.
- This big night comes well ahead of the big game, Super Bowl LXI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 14th, 2027.
About Last Tuesday Night:
- Super Bowl Night follows this week's episode (Oct. 6), which saw the elimination of another dancing pair.
- As such, Ciara Miller (Summer House) & Brandon Armstrong will not be participating in the competition on Super Bowl Night.
- The remaining celebrity competitors who will be competing are:
- Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) & Jan Ravnik
- Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette ) & Sharna Burgess
- Jenna Dewan (Step Up) & Val Chmerkovskiy
- Ezra Frech (Paralympic Gold Medalist) & Daniella Karagach
- Amber Glenn (Gold Medalist Figure Skater) & Pasha Pashkov
- Maura Higgins (Love Island UK) & Mark Ballas
- Jackson Olson (Savannah Bananas) & Emma Slater
- Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) & Witney Carson
- Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy) & Jenna Johnson
- Julia Stiles (Save The Last Dance) & Ezra Sosa
- Connor Wood (Social Media Personality) & Rylee Arnold
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