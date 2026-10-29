It's Magic as Disney's "Hexed" Takes Over "Dancing With The Stars" Ballroom

And it wasn't even Disney night!

A little bit of Disney's upcoming magic came to Dancing With The Stars this week, getting everyone ready for the new film, Hexed.

What's Happening:

  • The upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed, arrived in the ballroom during Tuesday's edition of Dancing With The Stars.
  • Performed by the troupe and choreographed by pro Brandon Armstrong, the dance took place during "Horror Movie Night," celebrating the upcoming Halloween holiday.
  • More importantly, it gave would-be fans of the new movie a chance to hear the new song recorded by Hailee Steinfeld for the film - a cover of "Magic" by The Cars.

  • The dance - performed by Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard, Carter Williams, and Kamri Peterson - reminded everyone that the new film, Hexed, from Walt Disney Animation Studios is on approach and set to arrive in theaters everywhere on November 25.
  • Hexed tells the story of an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
  • Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.
  • The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
  • Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
  • Will we see more Hexed fun on the next episode, "Disney On Broadway" night? We'll find out when it arrives on Monday, November 2, at 8:00 ET/PT - shifting from the normal Tuesday night broadcast due to Election Day coverage.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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