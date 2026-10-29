It's Magic as Disney's "Hexed" Takes Over "Dancing With The Stars" Ballroom
And it wasn't even Disney night!
A little bit of Disney's upcoming magic came to Dancing With The Stars this week, getting everyone ready for the new film, Hexed.
What's Happening:
- The upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed, arrived in the ballroom during Tuesday's edition of Dancing With The Stars.
- Performed by the troupe and choreographed by pro Brandon Armstrong, the dance took place during "Horror Movie Night," celebrating the upcoming Halloween holiday.
- More importantly, it gave would-be fans of the new movie a chance to hear the new song recorded by Hailee Steinfeld for the film - a cover of "Magic" by The Cars.
- The dance - performed by Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard, Carter Williams, and Kamri Peterson - reminded everyone that the new film, Hexed, from Walt Disney Animation Studios is on approach and set to arrive in theaters everywhere on November 25.
- Hexed tells the story of an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.
- The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
- Will we see more Hexed fun on the next episode, "Disney On Broadway" night? We'll find out when it arrives on Monday, November 2, at 8:00 ET/PT - shifting from the normal Tuesday night broadcast due to Election Day coverage.
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