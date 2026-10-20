Hailee Steinfeld to Perform Cover of "Magic" by The Cars for Disney's "Hexed"
The single will be released a month ahead of the film's release this Friday, October 23.
Hailee Steinfeld, the voice of Billie in Disney's upcoming animated feature Hexed, will be releasing a new single tied to the film.
What's Happening:
- Hailee Steinfeld, an actress known for her roles in projects like Hawkeye, Sinners and Bumblebee, is also a singer – and she'll be putting those talents to the test for a single from Disney's Hexed.
- Some of her hit songs include "Love Myself," "Starving" and "Let Me Go." For Hexed, she'll be performing a cover of "Magic" by The Cars.
- Said cover will hit streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music on Friday, October 23.
- Additionally, a Hexed Spotify playlist including Steinfeld’s rendition of “Magic” and several needle drops that appear in the upcoming film will launch on Friday.
- That will be followed up by the complete Disney’s Hexed Official Soundtrack, featuring an original score composed by Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot) and Steinfeld’s new version of “Magic,” on November 20 – just ahead of the film's November 25 release date.
- Tickets are now available for Hexed, which focuses on an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.
- The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- Advance tickets are now on sale for National Geographic's new IMAX documentary Everest: The Other Side.
- Disney and the Heal the Bay teamed up for a special community beach cleanup in Santa Monica, celebrating the Disney+ release of Moana.
- As Avengers: Endgame officially crosses Avatar as the highest grossing movie ever, James Cameron has shared a sweet congratulations to the Marvel hit.
- Ahead of Netflix's new Narnia film from Greta Gerwig, Disney is releasing The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe as a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook.