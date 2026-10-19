"Everest: The Other Side" Tickets Available Now for New National Geographic IMAX Documentary

If you saw and enjoyed the award-winning mountaineering documentary Free Solo back in 2018, you're going to want to check out National Geographic's jaw-dropping new IMAX documentary Everest: The Other Side from the same filmmakers. Tickets are on sale now via the link below.

What's happening:

Advance tickets are now on sale for National Geographic's new IMAX documentary Everest: The Other Side via Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

Everest: The Other Side follows elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson, who share a dream to climb and ski the direct north face of Everest - "the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth."

This documentary is directed by Free Solo filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

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