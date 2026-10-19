"Everest: The Other Side" Tickets Available Now for New National Geographic IMAX Documentary
Seek to ski where no one has skied before...
If you saw and enjoyed the award-winning mountaineering documentary Free Solo back in 2018, you're going to want to check out National Geographic's jaw-dropping new IMAX documentary Everest: The Other Side from the same filmmakers. Tickets are on sale now via the link below.
What's happening:
- Advance tickets are now on sale for National Geographic's new IMAX documentary Everest: The Other Side via Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
- Everest: The Other Side follows elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson, who share a dream to climb and ski the direct north face of Everest - "the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth."
- This documentary is directed by Free Solo filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.
More National Geographic News:
- Super Scam Me delves into the world of romance scammers.
- Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory will premiere in November.
- Moana star Auli'i Cravalho narrates Expedition: Saving Our Seas.