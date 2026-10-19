"Everest: The Other Side" Tickets Available Now for New National Geographic IMAX Documentary

Seek to ski where no one has skied before...

If you saw and enjoyed the award-winning mountaineering documentary Free Solo back in 2018, you're going to want to check out National Geographic's jaw-dropping new IMAX documentary Everest: The Other Side from the same filmmakers. Tickets are on sale now via the link below.

What's happening:

  • Advance tickets are now on sale for National Geographic's new IMAX documentary Everest: The Other Side via Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
  • Everest: The Other Side follows elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson, who share a dream to climb and ski the direct north face of Everest - "the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth."
  • This documentary is directed by Free Solo filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

More National Geographic News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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