National Geographic’s ‘Wolves Up Close With Bertie Gregory’ Premieres on Nat Geo, Disney+, and Hulu In November

National Geographic’s Wolves Up Close With Bertie Gregory follows an Arctic wolf pack’s fight for survival. The special premieres November 6 on Nat Geo, Disney+ and Hulu.

National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory is returning to the Canadian Arctic for an intimate look at a wolf pack fighting to survive in one of the world’s most unforgiving environments.

What’s Happening:

Wolves Up Close With Bertie Gregory premieres Thursday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic, with the special also available to stream that day on Disney+ and Hulu.

While reconnecting with a pack of wolves he has followed for seven years, Gregory sets out to film one of the Arctic’s most dangerous and rarely captured wildlife encounters: a pack of wolves hunting a bull moose, an animal roughly ten times their size. Led by Kona, a striking white breeding male, the pack faces a precarious winter as food becomes scarce, a rival wolf encroaches on its territory and its aging leader faces new challenges.

The special also captures remarkable encounters with other Arctic wildlife. Viewers will see polar bears, a wolverine and a river otter hunting beneath the ice, offering a closer look at the animals that navigate the region’s extreme conditions.

Gregory is joined on the journey by Swampy Cree First Nations elder Albert “Butch” Saunders and veteran wildlife guide Mike Reimer. Together, they explore the longstanding connections between people, wolves and the land, placing the pack’s struggle within the broader story of life in the Canadian Arctic.

The documentary also examines the environmental pressures affecting the region. As Hudson Bay warms and its annual freeze-up is delayed, wildlife faces additional challenges in an already demanding habitat. Through the wolves’ fight for survival, the special highlights the importance of understanding Arctic ecosystems and finding ways for people and wildlife to coexist as the environment changes.

Wolves Up Close With Bertie Gregory premieres November 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic and streams the same day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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