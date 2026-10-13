Trailer Debut: Auliʻi Cravalho Narrates National Geographic's "Expedition: Saving Our Seas"
The voice of Moana guides this look at finding solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing our ocean today.
A voice we already connect to the sea will guide us through a real life journey to protect our oceans, as the trailer debuts for Expedition: Saving Our Seas, narrated by Auliʻi Cravalho.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic has released the trailer for Expedition: Saving Our Seas, a new hour-long documentary debuting in November that looks at deep-sea wonders and groundbreaking tech that's being used to find solutions to dilemmas facing life across our oceans.
- As heard in the trailer, the special is narrated by Auliʻi Cravalho, best known as the voice of Moana, who is herself an ocean conservationist.
- The special will cover work being done across all five ocean basins, including:
- Observing the Ocean’s depths nearly 13,000 feet below the surface through the remotely operated vehicle SuBastian aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor (too), a cohort of Explorers in the Southern Ocean, including oceanographer Dr. Andrew Thurber, biological oceanographer Dr. Kim Bernard and microbial oceanographer Dr. Allison Fong, surveys the basin’s depths and its icy surface. The team surfaces three first-time discoveries: the most southerly deep-sea hydrothermal vent known on the planet, swarms of egg-carrying Antarctic krill at a depth of 3,000 feet, and the first-known live sighting of a giant Antarctic gonate squid.
- Tracking blue whales and their krill prey, Dr. Bernard returns alongside Explorer and marine ecologist Dr. Leigh Torres and the local Māori community to canvas New Zealand’s South Taranaki Bight, while fellow Explorer Dr. Anya Brown stress-tests coral for heat tolerance in the Cook Islands. Both teams are racing to understand how rising temperatures are reshaping Pacific Ocean ecosystems. “If we lose them, we’re going to care a lot,” says Brown. “So, we need to care now.”
- More than 10,000 feet below the Indian Ocean’s surface, the first deep-sea scientist from the Seychelles, Explorer Sheena Talma, and her Seychellois team train on deep-ocean camera lander systems off the coast of South Africa. They will deploy similar landers in the Seychelles to gather data to support fisheries and marine protected area management and strengthen Seychellois capacity to monitor the country’s deep-ocean habitats.
- Nearly half a million people live along a stretch of the Gambian coastline threatened by the rising seas of the Atlantic Ocean. Leading coastal researcher, marine ecologist and Explorer Maiyai Taal Hocheimy trains local students to measure Ocean depth and currents and works with Explorer Dr. Angelo Bernardino to map and assess the mangrove forests standing between the capital, Banjul, and the encroaching water.
- In the Arctic Ocean, warming at four times the rate as the rest of the planet, marine biogeochemist Dr. Kristina Brown is invited by the Inuit community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, to conduct the first-known scientific study of a secluded marine bay called the Sherman Basin, working in partnership with Inuk elder Saul Aksalook Qirqniq (ᐊᒃᓴᓗᒃ) and community members to chart a seafloor no one has ever seen.
- Tying the expeditions together, deep-ocean scientist Dr. Katy Croff Bell, founder of the Ocean Discovery League, is developing a Deep Ocean Research and Imaging System (DORIS), a lightweight, low-cost device designed to open up deep-sea exploration to communities that have not previously had access to their deep-ocean waters. “We’ve only seen about 0.001% of the deep Ocean, which covers about two-thirds of our planet,” says Bell. “Just imagine what we’re going to find in the other 99.999%.”
- The November issue of the National Geographic Magazine is all focused on the ocean, and will delve deeper into the expeditions that are featured in the special.
- Expedition: Saving Our Seas debuts Friday, November 13 at 9:00pm EST on National Geographic and then will be available to stream the next day, November 14, on both Disney+ and Hulu.
- The special is presented by National Geographic Society in partnership With Rolex and produced by Offspring Films.
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