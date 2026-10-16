James Cameron Congratulates "Avengers: Endgame" For Overtaking "Avatar" as Highest Grossing Film Ever

Cameron really said kaltxi Iron Man.

As Avengers: Endgame officially crosses Avatar as the highest grossing movie ever, James Cameron has shared a sweet congratulations to the Marvel hit. 

What’s Happening:

  • We have a returning king of the box office as Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame officially crosses Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. 
  • Back when the superhero hit was first released, it actually beat Avatar at the box office after an impressive near decade long reign. 
  • However, the world of Pandora was not to be overshadowed for too long, as its subsequent theatrical re-release in 2021 pushed Avatar back to the top spot once again. 
  • Taking a page out of Avatar’s book, Avengers: Endgame has leapfrogged the James Cameron classic to reclaim the title.
  • In good sportsmanship fashion, James Cameron shared a fun graphic celebrating the Marvel film’s feat. 
  • In a drawing set within the world of Avatar, a tribe of Na’vi can be seen surrounding Iron Man with the quote “You are one of the people.”

  • It is a sweet gesture, and not the first time it’s happened!
  • Back in 2019, James Cameron shared a congratulatory picture of Iron Man surrounded by woodsprites as it initially overtook the sci-fi sensation. 

  • Check out Avengers: Endgame in theaters now, and check out the entire Avatar series on Disney+.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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