James Cameron Congratulates "Avengers: Endgame" For Overtaking "Avatar" as Highest Grossing Film Ever
Cameron really said kaltxi Iron Man.
As Avengers: Endgame officially crosses Avatar as the highest grossing movie ever, James Cameron has shared a sweet congratulations to the Marvel hit.
What’s Happening:
- We have a returning king of the box office as Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame officially crosses Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time.
- Back when the superhero hit was first released, it actually beat Avatar at the box office after an impressive near decade long reign.
- However, the world of Pandora was not to be overshadowed for too long, as its subsequent theatrical re-release in 2021 pushed Avatar back to the top spot once again.
- Taking a page out of Avatar’s book, Avengers: Endgame has leapfrogged the James Cameron classic to reclaim the title.
- In good sportsmanship fashion, James Cameron shared a fun graphic celebrating the Marvel film’s feat.
- In a drawing set within the world of Avatar, a tribe of Na’vi can be seen surrounding Iron Man with the quote “You are one of the people.”
- It is a sweet gesture, and not the first time it’s happened!
- Back in 2019, James Cameron shared a congratulatory picture of Iron Man surrounded by woodsprites as it initially overtook the sci-fi sensation.
- Check out Avengers: Endgame in theaters now, and check out the entire Avatar series on Disney+.
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