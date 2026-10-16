James Cameron Congratulates "Avengers: Endgame" For Overtaking "Avatar" as Highest Grossing Film Ever

As Avengers: Endgame officially crosses Avatar as the highest grossing movie ever, James Cameron has shared a sweet congratulations to the Marvel hit.

What’s Happening:

We have a returning king of the box office as Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame officially crosses Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time.

Back when the superhero hit was first released, it actually beat Avatar at the box office after an impressive near decade long reign.

However, the world of Pandora was not to be overshadowed for too long, as its subsequent theatrical re-release in 2021 pushed Avatar back to the top spot once again.

Taking a page out of Avatar’s book, Avengers: Endgame has leapfrogged the James Cameron classic to reclaim the title.

In good sportsmanship fashion, James Cameron shared a fun graphic celebrating the Marvel film’s feat.

In a drawing set within the world of Avatar, a tribe of Na’vi can be seen surrounding Iron Man with the quote “You are one of the people.”

It is a sweet gesture, and not the first time it’s happened!

Back in 2019, James Cameron shared a congratulatory picture of Iron Man surrounded by woodsprites as it initially overtook the sci-fi sensation.

Check out Avengers: Endgame in theaters now, and check out the entire Avatar series on Disney+.

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