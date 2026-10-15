A New Banana Ball Documentary is Heading to Disney+ in 2027
The film will feature original music and a look at how to hit baseball variation came to be.
The chaos of Banana Ball is coming to Disney+ next year, with the debut of a brand new documentary film celebrating the phenomenon.
What’s Happening:
- Banana Ball has become a massively popular form of family entertainment over the past handful of years, combining the classic fun of baseball with the theatrics of a comedy show, a stunt performance, a musical performance, or any other kind of wacky entertainment you can think of.
- The variation of America’s favorite pastime has grown quickly, starting with the Savannah Bananas now growing to a league of six teams.
- The sport has even spawned its own Banana Ball Day at Disneyland Resort in past years.
- Well next year, a behind-the-scenes look at Banana Ball is heading to Disney+ in a brand new documentary style film.
- A name for the documentary has yet to be announced, but the world premiere will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA on June 12th, 2027.
- Original music was created for the film by Pasek and Paul, the songwriters behind hit musicals The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.
- In other news, the Banana Ball Open is heading to the ESPN Wide World of Sports in 2027, and the Bananas will be playing the Firefighters in Anaheim, CA in July of 2027.
- No official release date has been announced for the film, but fans can expect to wait until at least June 12th to experience the fun of the Banana Ball movie.
Read More Disney+: