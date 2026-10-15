Disney+ Has Finally Added a Classic DCOM That's Been Missing

Disney+ has been an incredible resource for watching so much of Disney's 100 years worth of movies and TV. Unfortunately, for as much as there is to watch there, a great deal of classic material has never been added to the platform. The good news is that one movie you may have been waiting for is finally available.

What's Happening:

The Disney Channel Original Movie, known by fans as the DCOM, has been a major part of the cable channel's identity for decades. Most of them can be found on Disney+.

However, the very first DCOM, the horror-comedy Under Wraps from 1997, has previously been unavailable on the streaming service.

That changed this month as Under Wraps, is now, finally, available to view on Disney+.

The film follows a group of kids who find themselves dealing with an accidentally resurrected Egyptian Mummy.

The film is certainly a little silly, but a lot of fans have fond memories of it and have wanted to rewatch it. Now they can.

Under Wraps was popular enough that Disney actually remade the movie in 2021. The remake spawned a sequel the original never got in 2022.

Hopefully the release of Under Wraps will be a signal that a lot of the missing Disney content will be making its way to the platform over the next months and years.

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