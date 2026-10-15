Disney+ Has Finally Added a Classic DCOM That's Been Missing
Under Wraps is no longer under wraps on Disney+.
Disney+ has been an incredible resource for watching so much of Disney's 100 years worth of movies and TV. Unfortunately, for as much as there is to watch there, a great deal of classic material has never been added to the platform. The good news is that one movie you may have been waiting for is finally available.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Channel Original Movie, known by fans as the DCOM, has been a major part of the cable channel's identity for decades. Most of them can be found on Disney+.
- However, the very first DCOM, the horror-comedy Under Wraps from 1997, has previously been unavailable on the streaming service.
- That changed this month as Under Wraps, is now, finally, available to view on Disney+.
- The film follows a group of kids who find themselves dealing with an accidentally resurrected Egyptian Mummy.
- The film is certainly a little silly, but a lot of fans have fond memories of it and have wanted to rewatch it. Now they can.
- Under Wraps was popular enough that Disney actually remade the movie in 2021. The remake spawned a sequel the original never got in 2022.
- Hopefully the release of Under Wraps will be a signal that a lot of the missing Disney content will be making its way to the platform over the next months and years.
More Disney+ News:
- Check out our recap of the opening episode of VisionQuest.
- The live-action Moana will debut on Disney+ later this month.
- An animated adaptation of Artemis Fowl is currently in development for Disney+.