Disney+ Has Finally Added a Classic DCOM That's Been Missing

Under Wraps is no longer under wraps on Disney+.
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Disney+ has been an incredible resource for watching so much of Disney's 100 years worth of movies and TV. Unfortunately, for as much as there is to watch there, a great deal of classic material has never been added to the platform. The good news is that one movie you may have been waiting for is finally available.

What's Happening:

  • The Disney Channel Original Movie, known by fans as the DCOM, has been a major part of the cable channel's identity for decades. Most of them can be found on Disney+.
  • However, the very first DCOM, the horror-comedy Under Wraps from 1997, has previously been unavailable on the streaming service.
  • That changed this month as Under Wraps, is now, finally, available to view on Disney+.
  • The film follows a group of kids who find themselves dealing with an accidentally resurrected Egyptian Mummy.
  • The film is certainly a little silly, but a lot of fans have fond memories of it and have wanted to rewatch it. Now they can.
  • Under Wraps was popular enough that Disney actually remade the movie in 2021. The remake spawned a sequel the original never got in 2022.
  • Hopefully the release of Under Wraps will be a signal that a lot of the missing Disney content will be making its way to the platform over the next months and years.

More Disney+ News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey