Animated "Artemis Fowl" Series Greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel

The news was announced by series creator Eoin Colfer at New York Comic Con.

In the early days of Disney+, a movie based on Eoin Colfer's popular book series Artemis Fowl was released, and was since removed from the service. Now, Disney is taking charting a new path with a new animated series based on Artemis Fowl.

What's Happening:

Just announced at New York Comic Con's 25 Years of Artemis Fowl panel by series creator Eoin Colfer, Disney is producing a new animated series adaptation of the popular book series Artemis Fowl.

The action-adventure fantasy series follows 13-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he uncovers an underground world of armed and dangerous — and surprisingly high-tech — fairies as he launches a plan to capture one and steal its magic to heal his dying mom and save his family.

Colfer will serve as an executive producer on the project, alongside Ben Juwono (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Big Hero 6: The Series) and Colleen Evanson (DuckTales, Monsters at Work).

When it debuts, the animated series will be available to watch on Disney Channel and Disney+.

This is not Disney's first go at adapting the book series, as a Disney+ movie directed by Kenneth Branagh was released in 2020 to lukewarm reviews.

The film was then among a slew of projects removed from the streaming service in 2023.

Since the publication of the first Artemis Fowl novel in 2001, the series has become a global phenomenon, with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide and translated in 48 languages.

We previously took a look back at Artemis Fowl's two-decades long journey from page to screen.

What They're Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family: "For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer's Artemis Fowl books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building, and gripping adventures. Bringing this beloved franchise to life as an animated series gives us the opportunity to introduce a new generation to Artemis' world while honoring the longtime fans who have cherished these stories for years."

"For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer's Artemis Fowl books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building, and gripping adventures. Bringing this beloved franchise to life as an animated series gives us the opportunity to introduce a new generation to Artemis' world while honoring the longtime fans who have cherished these stories for years." Eoin Colfer: “I am proud and delighted to be part of the formidable team that is putting the Artemis Fowl animation on screen. Everyone is so talented and so positive that I feel certain the fairy world is in excellent hands.”

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