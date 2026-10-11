Animated "Artemis Fowl" Series Greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel
The news was announced by series creator Eoin Colfer at New York Comic Con.
In the early days of Disney+, a movie based on Eoin Colfer's popular book series Artemis Fowl was released, and was since removed from the service. Now, Disney is taking charting a new path with a new animated series based on Artemis Fowl.
What's Happening:
- Just announced at New York Comic Con's 25 Years of Artemis Fowl panel by series creator Eoin Colfer, Disney is producing a new animated series adaptation of the popular book series Artemis Fowl.
- The action-adventure fantasy series follows 13-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he uncovers an underground world of armed and dangerous — and surprisingly high-tech — fairies as he launches a plan to capture one and steal its magic to heal his dying mom and save his family.
- Colfer will serve as an executive producer on the project, alongside Ben Juwono (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Big Hero 6: The Series) and Colleen Evanson (DuckTales, Monsters at Work).
- When it debuts, the animated series will be available to watch on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- This is not Disney's first go at adapting the book series, as a Disney+ movie directed by Kenneth Branagh was released in 2020 to lukewarm reviews.
- The film was then among a slew of projects removed from the streaming service in 2023.
- Since the publication of the first Artemis Fowl novel in 2001, the series has become a global phenomenon, with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide and translated in 48 languages.
- We previously took a look back at Artemis Fowl's two-decades long journey from page to screen.
What They're Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family: "For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer's Artemis Fowl books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building, and gripping adventures. Bringing this beloved franchise to life as an animated series gives us the opportunity to introduce a new generation to Artemis' world while honoring the longtime fans who have cherished these stories for years."
- Eoin Colfer: “I am proud and delighted to be part of the formidable team that is putting the Artemis Fowl animation on screen. Everyone is so talented and so positive that I feel certain the fairy world is in excellent hands.”
More Disney+ News:
- The release strategy and episode titles for Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were revealed during the show's NYCC panel.
- The shorter run times for Coven Academy seem to be paying off, as the series has brought in some impressive numbers, especially among Gen Alpha.
- An interesting trio of billboards has dropped, advertising Hulu and Disney+ with the catchphrase "Hu Dis?"
- Marvel's other superhero team-up, The Defenders, are set to reunite in the final season of Daredevil: Born Again.
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