"Coven Academy" Casts a Spell with 11 Million Hours Viewed in First Week Streaming

The show's unique release strategy seems to be paying off!

The shorter run times for the new Freeform series Coven Academy seem to be paying off, as the series has brought in some impressive numbers, especially among Gen Alpha.

What's Happening:

TheWrap reports that Coven Academy, Disney's new supernatural drama series, has scored over 11 million hours viewed in its first week since debuting.

Coven Academy follows a unique release strategy, with several shorter 15-25 minute-long episodes built for the modern digital world and to appeal to younger audiences used to getting short-form entertainment.

According to series creator Tim Federle, 10 episodes were shot, which were then chopped up into 21 shorter episodes, or chapters, as the show calls them.

And that strategy seems have worked wonders with the 11.4 million global hours viewed since its streaming debut on October 2.

The series ranked as the No. 1 streaming series among teens 12-17 across during its premiere weekend, while also charting in the top five shows among all viewers.

Coven Academy also brought in some notable success on social media, as Disney quite cleverly dropped the first episode on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram on the same day as the entire show's streaming drop.

The first chapter stirred up over 30 million additional social views, with 18 million on TikTok, 11 million on Instagram and 2.4 million on YouTube.

Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

The series stars: Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan

You can find out what we thought of the new series in our review, and check it out for yourself on Freeform, or streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

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