First Episode of "Coven Academy" Available to Watch for Free on YouTube

Get a free taste of Disney's new supernatural, young adult drama series.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney is showcasing the first episode of their new series Coven Academy for free to potential viewers on YouTube.

What's Happening:

  • Last night saw the Freeform premiere of the new series Coven Academy, which follows a group of teen witch apprentices that will have to band together to protect New Orleans from dangerous and ancient forces. 
  • As of today, October 2, the series is streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Hulu. But for fans who want to give the new show a shot but don't have either of those streaming services, the first episode is available for free on YouTube.
  • The series stars:
    • Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar
    • Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves
    • Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake
    • Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie
    • Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha
    • Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan
  • Coven Academy follows a unique release strategy, with several shorter 15-25 minute-long episodes built for the modern digital world and to appeal to younger audiences used to getting short-form entertainment.
  • To see if the runtime strategy and the show itself work, check out Ben's review.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now