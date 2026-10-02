First Episode of "Coven Academy" Available to Watch for Free on YouTube

Get a free taste of Disney's new supernatural, young adult drama series.

Disney is showcasing the first episode of their new series Coven Academy for free to potential viewers on YouTube.

What's Happening:

Last night saw the Freeform premiere of the new series Coven Academy, which follows a group of teen witch apprentices that will have to band together to protect New Orleans from dangerous and ancient forces.

As of today, October 2, the series is streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Hulu. But for fans who want to give the new show a shot but don't have either of those streaming services, the first episode is available for free on YouTube.

The series stars: Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan

Coven Academy follows a unique release strategy, with several shorter 15-25 minute-long episodes built for the modern digital world and to appeal to younger audiences used to getting short-form entertainment.

To see if the runtime strategy and the show itself work, check out Ben's review.

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