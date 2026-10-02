First Episode of "Coven Academy" Available to Watch for Free on YouTube
Get a free taste of Disney's new supernatural, young adult drama series.
Disney is showcasing the first episode of their new series Coven Academy for free to potential viewers on YouTube.
What's Happening:
- Last night saw the Freeform premiere of the new series Coven Academy, which follows a group of teen witch apprentices that will have to band together to protect New Orleans from dangerous and ancient forces.
- As of today, October 2, the series is streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Hulu. But for fans who want to give the new show a shot but don't have either of those streaming services, the first episode is available for free on YouTube.
- The series stars:
- Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar
- Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves
- Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake
- Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie
- Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha
- Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan
- Coven Academy follows a unique release strategy, with several shorter 15-25 minute-long episodes built for the modern digital world and to appeal to younger audiences used to getting short-form entertainment.
- To see if the runtime strategy and the show itself work, check out Ben's review.
More Disney+ News:
- A new licensing agreement will see some Disney+ favorites arrive on Netflix, while still being available to watch on Disney+.
- Disney star Sway Bhatia paid tribute to her role on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers during last night's Worlds Collide Tour stop in Anaheim.
- After nearly two years since it was announced, we now have the first teaser for the highly-anticipated new animated series, Messi and the Giants.
- Ahead of the debut of Marvel's VisionQuest, fans can now revisit WandaVision on YouTube.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now