Swayam Bhatia Pays Tribute to "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" During the Worlds Collide Tour
Bhatia played Sofi Hanson-Bhatt in the now-removed Disney+ series.
During a recent stop on the Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour, Disney Channel star Swayam Bhatia paid tribute to her role on a fan-favorite Disney+ series that has been wiped from the platform.
What's Happening:
- Actress and musician Swayam Bhatia took to the stage during the 2026 Worlds Collide Tour last night in Anaheim to pay tribute to a show she starred in – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
- Bhatia appeared in the first season of the Disney+ continuation of the 1990s film series as Sofi Hanson-Bhatt and energized the crowd at the Honda Center by leading them a "quack" chant.
- This impromptu chant was even more appropriate given that the concert was held at the Honda Center, which is the home of the currently-named Anaheim Ducks.
- Unfortunately, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was one of the shows removed from Disney+ as part of a cost-cutting measure.
- Fans of Swayam Bhatia can see her in the new Disney series Coven Academy, which is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
More on the Worlds Collide Tour:
- The Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour kicked off September 25, 2026 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, bringing stars from all three Disney Channel franchises to 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico before wrapping December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
- Featuring Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.
- We have a complete rundown of the show's setlist, merchandise and a review of what you can expect.
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