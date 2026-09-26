Review: Disney Worlds Collide Tour 2026 - Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock

The Worlds Collide Concert Tour is back, and this time Disney has made room for Camp Rock alongside Descendants and ZOMBIES. Palms Springs was the place to be for the opening night of this new edition, and the show brought even more heat to the desert. The cast has grown from seven headliners to eight. Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, and Mekonnen Knife return from last year’s tour, joined by Hudson Stone, Alexandro Byrd, Liamani Segura, Kiara Romero, and Swayam Bhatia. With another musical franchise and another performer in the mix, the show runs nearly three hours, including a 20-minute intermission. That sounds long for an audience filled with young fans, but the energy in the arena never suggested anyone was watching the clock. Many seemed sad to see it end, even if it was well past my grown-up bedtime.

The production makes a strong case for the larger scale. Costume changes, inventive choreography, and sophisticated lighting give the concert the feel of a major arena show. There is almost always something happening across the stage, yet the spectacle serves the music rather than overwhelming it. Some of the most impressive moments come from the way the stars and dancers move together, turning familiar songs into numbers designed for a live audience. The crew behind the scenes deserves enormous credit. A show with this many performers, songs, costumes, and effects depends on countless precise decisions that the audience may never notice individually, but can feel in the finished production.

For all its scale, the tour’s greatest strength may be how personal it feels. The eight stars bring plenty of singing and dancing talent, but they also understand what this night means to the fans who came dressed for the occasion and know every word. They acknowledge the crowd and find moments of connection that make young people in a huge arena feel seen. That warmth keeps the concert from becoming simply a parade of recognizable songs. It feels like a celebration shared by the performers and the audience.

Choosing music from 12 films cannot have been easy. Fans of any one movie could probably name another favorite they would have liked to hear, so the show uses mashups to cover more ground without losing momentum. One highlight combines “Go Live It,” “Show the World,” and “We Rock,” bringing the three franchises together for a finale that captures the tour’s premise. It sends the audience home with the thrill of hearing these musical worlds meet onstage.

Each headliner still gets a chance to stand out, whether through a solo moment or a brief conversation with the audience. Those individual stretches feel more condensed than they did on the previous tour, an understandable tradeoff for the expanded cast and songbook. At times, I would have welcomed a little more room to spend with a performer before the show moved on. Still, the brisk pace helps three hours pass surprisingly quickly and gives fans of each franchise something to look forward to throughout the night.

The new Worlds Collide succeeds because its bigger production has not crowded out the connection that made the tour appealing in the first place. Camp Rock brings another generation of Disney music into the mix, the returning performers provide continuity, and the new cast gives the show a fresh dynamic. By the end, the late hour mattered far less than the feeling in the arena: thousands of fans had spent the night singing together and were not quite ready to go home.

Personally, though, my favorite show was happening in the audience. Looking around, I saw families enjoying a special moment together. Some of these songs have entertained audiences for more than 15 years, so they belong not only to today’s kids but also to their parents, aunts, uncles, and older siblings. Families hugged and sang along. Disney dads beamed as they watched their kids have the time of their lives.

By traveling to cities across the country and beyond, Worlds Collide brings a little Disney magic into local communities. It also offers a reminder of what Disney’s television movies can mean to young viewers. For many, these stories and songs are an entry point into a lifelong Disney fandom. Watching families share them across generations, I could see that connection growing in real time.