New Teaser Arrives for Long-Awaited Animated Series, "Messi and the Giants"

The teaser dropped at a San Diego Comic-Con not in San Diego, but in Spain.

After nearly two years since it was announced, we now have the first teaser for the highly-anticipated new animated series, Messi and the Giants.

What's Happening:

Originally announced back in 2024, news came from San Diego Comic-Con Málaga in Spain, where Hall M's stage came to life when the teaser trailer for the new highly-anticipated animated series, Messi and the Giants, arrived.

The teaser for the new series, from executive producer Lionel Messi, debuted to an audience of over 3,000 fans who were eager to learn more about the new epic sports-fantasy series.

During the event, Executive producers Lacey Stanton and Bryan Korn (Sony Pictures Television), director Dan Creteur (Atlantis Studios) and Sergi Reitg (Sony Music Vision) pulled back the curtain on the series’ original mythology, bold characters and extraordinary music, while debuting the official teaser trailer, which also showcases the new original theme song “Vamos, Vamos, Vamos” from Argentinian Luck Ra.

Argentinian actor Milo Burgess-Webb will voice the role of Leo in the series, an animated sports-fantasy series about a 12-year-old named Leo who becomes trapped in an alternate reality ruled by giants.

To get home, he must compete in high-stakes, soccer-like battles using powerful “orbs,” defeat legendary giants, and restore the fractured realms of “Iko”. Unlike everyone else, Leo can’t use the world’s code powers to supercharge his game, so he relies on his real strengths - skill, teamwork and determination - turning the story into an underdog adventure about courage, perseverance and believing in yourself.

Messi and the Giants is executive produced by Kurt Mueller, Bryan Korn, Lacey Stanton and Guy Toubes for Sony Pictures Television and Afo Verde for Sony Music Latin Iberia, Tom Mackay and Sergi Reitg for Sony Music Vision.

Lionel Messi Cuccittini and Jorge Messi Pérez (in memoriam) serve as executive producers, with animation work being done by Atlantis Animation.

Messi and the Giants will premiere on Disney+ globally in Summer 2027. The series will also air on Disney Channel in the U.S.

A Bit About Messi:

For nearly two decades, Lionel Messi has rose to fame and become an international football (or soccer) legend, and is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the sport professionally.

Born in 1987, Messi faced physical challenges as he grew up that could have ended his football dreams before the even began. However, his talent was caught by the aforementioned FC Barcelona, offering to support his medical treatment and bring him to the famed youth academy, La Masia.

At FC Barcelona, Messi went from skilled teenage to a global icon.

Today, Messi continues his career in Miami, where his presence has helped transform the popularity of Major League Soccer in the United States.

In just a few days, Messi has a planned farewell match for Argentina on October 6, 2026, against Benin, marking his retirement from international soccer. However, reports indicate that he will continue playing for the Inter Miami club.