Hu Dis? Guess the Character with Disney’s Unique New Billboards

These striking new billboards are definitely different!

An interesting trio of billboards has dropped, advertising Hulu and Disney+ with the catchphrase "Hu Dis?"

What's Happening:

The official Disney+ and Hulu Instagram accounts shared three pictures of three new billboards, which appear to be located in Toronto, Canada.

The billboards feature what appears to be a new catchphrase for the pair of streaming services, "Hu Dis?" – which as might be able to tell, takes the first few letters from Hulu and Disney to make a very Gen Z phrase.

"Hu Dis?" also serves as a double meaning, as the characters featured on the billboards are obscured, leaving it up to passers by to figure out who they are.

Characters featured on the billboards include: Lucy (Grace Van Patten) from Tell Me Lies



Bender from Futurama

Agnes (Chase Infiniti) from The Testaments

Keep an eye out, as maybe these billboards will pop up in your neck of the woods!

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