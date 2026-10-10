Hu Dis? Guess the Character with Disney’s Unique New Billboards
These striking new billboards are definitely different!
An interesting trio of billboards has dropped, advertising Hulu and Disney+ with the catchphrase "Hu Dis?"
What's Happening:
- The official Disney+ and Hulu Instagram accounts shared three pictures of three new billboards, which appear to be located in Toronto, Canada.
- The billboards feature what appears to be a new catchphrase for the pair of streaming services, "Hu Dis?" – which as might be able to tell, takes the first few letters from Hulu and Disney to make a very Gen Z phrase.
- "Hu Dis?" also serves as a double meaning, as the characters featured on the billboards are obscured, leaving it up to passers by to figure out who they are.
- Characters featured on the billboards include:
- Lucy (Grace Van Patten) from Tell Me Lies
- Bender from Futurama
- Agnes (Chase Infiniti) from The Testaments
- Keep an eye out, as maybe these billboards will pop up in your neck of the woods!
More Hulu News:
- Havana Rose Liu is set to star in a new FX crime drama pilot from Hiro Murai and Wong Kar Wai, following a small-time criminal thrust into a dangerous world of wealth and power.
- A remastered version of the first arc of Dragon Ball Super, the 2015 continuation of the influential and popular anime franchise, is coming to Hulu.
- Hulu has shared the premiere date and a first look at their new football drama The Land.
- Get ready for another round of scandals, secrets, and stilettos with the trailer for the second season of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now