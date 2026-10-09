Enhanced "Dragon Ball Super: Beerus" Anime Coming to Hulu in Just a Couple of Days

"Dragon Ball Super: Beerus" will be available to stream on Hulu in addition to Netflix and Crunchyroll.

A remastered version of the first arc of Dragon Ball Super, the 2015 continuation of influential and popular anime franchise, is coming to Hulu.

What's Happening:

In just two days on October 11 , the enhanced Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will arrive on Hulu.

, the enhanced Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will arrive on Hulu. Fans of Dragon Ball will be quick to note that the rushed schedule for the original anime in 2015 led to some less than desirable animation and pacing issues, which 11 years later, brought Toei Animation to debut an enhanced version of the story.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus introduces a significant number of newly added and redrawn cuts, a reconstructed narrative and cutting-edge visual enhancements designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

The enhanced anime will also be a more faithful representation of the original manga, bringing fans and newcomers a fresh way to experience one of anime's most celebrated stories.

Set several years after the fierce battle against Majin Buu, the series finds Earth enjoying a rare period of peace. At the same time, Beerus, the God of Destruction, awakens from a long slumber. Upon hearing rumours of a Saiyan warrior who defeated Frieza, Beerus sets his sights on Goku. As the strongest being in the universe arrives on Earth, Goku and his allies are drawn into a cosmic battle that will shake the entire universe.

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