Hulu Shares Premiere Date and First Look at Dan Fogelman's New NFL-Set Series "The Land"
The latest drama from the "Paradise" and "This Is Us" creator will arrive on Hulu in February 2027.
Hulu has shared the premiere date and a first look at The Land, a new football drama from Paradise and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
What's Happening:
- Hulu’s upcoming football drama set within the NFL, titled The Land, is officially set to premiere on February 15, 2027.
- After several disappointing seasons, Cleveland Browns’ head coach Danny Roarke has one last chance to turn around his football team. His fate rests on a newly drafted Ohio State quarterback — who just happens to be his son. Meanwhile, the owner, Hal Durkin, must decide which of his two daughters is best equipped to take over the team.
- The Land is the story of two families, in which the high-stakes drama plays out not only on the field but also in the front offices of this NFL franchise, as a loyal fanbase wants a winning season now … or face big changes if they don’t.
- The cast of The Land includes:
- Christopher Meloni
- Mandy Moore
- Chace Crawford
- Sam Corlett
- Tanner Zagarino
- Chloe Bennet
- Bridget Moynahan
- William H. Macy
- Omar Epps
- The Land is created and executive produced by Dan Fogelman, who also serves as showrunner.
- Produced by 20th Television and Skydance Sports, Jess Rosenthal, Kevin Falls, and Justin Adler also executive produce, with David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed executive producing for Skydance Sports.
First Look Images:
More Hulu News:
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- Kylie Jenner is set to take on her first major acting role in Bachelorette Weekend, a new thriller drama nearing a straight-to-series order at Hulu.
- Just in time for the spooky season, the stars came out to celebrate a slate of special programming as part of Huluween.
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