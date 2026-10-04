Stars Come Out to Have Spooky Fun Time at Disney+ Huluween Fest
Seeing the celebs having spooky celebrations makes us want to celebrate Halloween ourselves!
Just in time for the spooky season, the stars came out to celebrate a slate of special programming as part of Huluween.
What's Happening:
- Yesterday, Disney+ and Hulu hosted Disney+ Huluween Fest, a special Halloween event for fans of all ages.
- As part of the fun, stars from fan-favorite Disney series and movies and a number of special celebrity guests arrived at the festivities in costume, ready for a two-part celebration.
- The whole event was packed with costume contests, carnival games, rides and more where the daytime hours were perfect for kids and families, while the evening turned into a special event just for horror enthusiasts.
- Among those in attendance were:
- Raven-Symoné (The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen)
- Brandy (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland)
- Jessi Draper (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
- Marciano Brunette (Vanderpump Villa)
- Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark (House of Stassi)
- Harry Jowsey (The Mob)
- Leah Sava’ Jeffries (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen)
- Willam Belli (The Mob)
- Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov (Dancing with the Stars)
- Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1)
- Malina Pauli Weissman (Coven Academy)
- Anastasiia Radzinskaia (Like Nastya)
- Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina: Teenage Vampire), and more.
- Josh Peck, Brianne Howey, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara, Scheana Shay, Scott Hoying, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Chase Demoor, and more were among the celebs spotted at the special event.
The Main Event - Huluween:
- Huluween - on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers - is back with a lineup of originals perfect for the spooky season.
- This lineup includes classic films like Hocus Pocus and Edward Scissorhands, among other spooky favorites.
- Fans can also enjoy Season 2 of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire and the new series Coven Academy, alongside the new Hulu Original Clown Panic.
- FX's American Horror Story: 13 and films Soulm8te and Hokum help round out the Huluween offerings.
- Little ones can get in on the fun too, with the new Marvel's Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team Up! special and themed episodes of Disney Jr. favorites Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Sofia the First: Royal Magic and SuperKitties.
- Additionally, fans can find themed episodes of Big City Greens, Kiff, and Phineas and Ferb.
- The Halloween Collection on Disney+ also features a curated assortment of additional movies, series and specials for the season.
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