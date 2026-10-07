Hulu's "All's Fair" Season Two Trailer Drops November Premiere Date

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and the rest of the cast return for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos.

Get ready for another round of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. Hulu has unveiled the official key art and trailer for the second season of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair, giving fans their first look at what’s ahead for the lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene.

What’s Happening:

Season two of All’s Fair will premiere November 4 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, as well as on Disney+ internationally. The new season will launch with three episodes, followed by new episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays.

The second season picks up with the firm's attorneys facing another round of complicated personal and professional drama. According to the official synopsis, new allegiances will form while friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of Grant, Ronson & Greene.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

All’s Fair is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Executive producers include Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joe Baken, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Anthony Hemingway, Louise Shore, Tanase Popa, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Lyn Greene.

With the new trailer now available, fans can get their first glimpse at the drama, power struggles, and unexpected twists coming when All’s Fair returns for its second season this November.

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