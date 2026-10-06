Kylie Jenner Set to Make Major Acting Debut in Hulu Thriller "Bachelorette Weekend"
Jenner will play a bride whose bachelorette getaway turns deadly in the new mystery series.
Social media and reality star Kylie Jenner will headline Bachelorette Weekend, a thriller drama nearing a straight-to-series order at Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Kylie Jenner is set to take on her first major acting role in Bachelorette Weekend (working title), a new thriller drama nearing a straight-to-series order at Hulu.
- Jenner will headline and executive produce the series alongside her older sister Kim Kardashian, marking another expansion into scripted entertainment for the reality star and business mogul.
- The series follows a bachelorette weekend that takes a deadly turn when the bride, played by Jenner, is found murdered in a pool. Her closest girlfriends quickly become suspects as the story pieces together the events leading up to her death.
- Lauren Oliver created and will write the adaptation, which is based on an unpublished novel by Flora Collins. The book was developed through Oliver’s IP packaging company StoryGiants.
- The spec script was initially sent to Kim Kardashian as a potential producing project. Kardashian saw it as a strong starring opportunity for Kylie Jenner and shared it with her sister, with both quickly signing on to the project.
- Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment is producing, with Aaron Kaplan and Jaiden Kaplan having developed the project internally.
- Bachelorette Weekend adds to Kapital Entertainment’s growing Hulu slate, which also includes You Deserve to Know, starring The Vampire Diaries alums Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, and What Remains, starring Kerry Washington.
- If you're in the mood for more of The Kardashians, their reality series returns for its eighth season this Thursday, October 8 on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Just in time for the spooky season, the stars came out to celebrate a slate of special programming as part of Huluween.
- Coven Academy has secured the top spot in viewership at Disney+, and is proving to be a fan-favorite with its Rotten Tomatoes scores.
- Two songs from the popular FX series Adults – including one that has become somewhat of a viral hit – are now streaming.
- Check out the new trailer and poster for Katseye: Wild Hearts, with the documentary set to debut on Disney+ and Hulu later this month.
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