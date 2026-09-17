“The Kardashians” Returns for Season 8 With More Drama on Hulu and Disney+ This Fall

The Kardashian-Jenner family returns for a new chapter focused on love, reinvention, relationships, and what comes next.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is entering a new era, and they’re bringing viewers along for the ride. Hulu has announced the premiere date, trailer, and key art for Season 8 of The Kardashians, with the reality series set to return Thursday, October 8.

What’s Happening:

Season 8 of The Kardashians premieres October 8 on Hulu in the United States and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. The new season will also be available on Disney+ internationally, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.

The upcoming season promises a more personal look at Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner as they navigate changes in both their personal lives and ever-expanding careers.

According to the official synopsis, “For the Kardashian-Jenners, a new chapter starts now. This season is all about love, reinvention, and what comes next.” As the family continues building their respective empires, they will also turn their attention toward relationships, personal growth, family dynamics, and independence.

The new season will explore everything from unexpected sparks and new relationships to healing old wounds and finding new ways to move forward. The Kardashian-Jenners will once again balance the demands of their public lives with the more intimate moments happening behind the scenes.

The series follows Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie as they navigate life, family, business, relationships, and the many changes that come with being among the world's most recognizable families. With Season 8, the family appears ready to embrace a new phase of their lives while reflecting on where they have been and what comes next.

All six Kardashian-Jenner family members return for the eighth season: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell Entertainment partner Ben Winston, alongside Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and Erin Foye. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

The first seven seasons of The Kardashians are currently available to stream, giving viewers plenty of time to catch up before the family's latest chapter begins.

Season 8 of The Kardashians premieres October 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., with the series also streaming on Disney+ internationally. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

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