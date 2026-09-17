News: Trailer for Hulu's New Documentary "The Swan: Behind the Mirror" Investigates FOX Reality Series

Explore the reality behind one of television's most controversial shows.

Reality TV viewers may recall a series from 2004 entitled The Swan that generative a lot of negative buzz when it aired on FOX that year. Now the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu has released a trailer for its new documentary The Swan: Behind the Mirror which will take audience members behind the scenes of what that series was like for its contestants. You can watch the trailer below.

What's happening:

  • Hulu has released the official trailer for its new documentary The Swan: Behind the Mirror, which will debut on Tuesday, September 29 via the streaming service.
  • The Swan: Behind the Mirror goes behind the scenes of FOX's 2004 controversial reality television series The Swan, which involved extreme makeovers and cosmetic surgery for its contestants.
  • This documentary reunites many of the contestants who were involved with the show more than two decades after their experience. It is directed by Erin Lee Carr (Murdaugh: Death in the Family).

Watch The Swan: Behind The Mirror | Official Trailer | Hulu:

  • New poster art was also released by Hulu today for The Swan: Behind the Mirror.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino