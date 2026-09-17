News: Trailer for Hulu's New Documentary "The Swan: Behind the Mirror" Investigates FOX Reality Series
Explore the reality behind one of television's most controversial shows.
Reality TV viewers may recall a series from 2004 entitled The Swan that generative a lot of negative buzz when it aired on FOX that year. Now the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu has released a trailer for its new documentary The Swan: Behind the Mirror which will take audience members behind the scenes of what that series was like for its contestants. You can watch the trailer below.
What's happening:
- Hulu has released the official trailer for its new documentary The Swan: Behind the Mirror, which will debut on Tuesday, September 29 via the streaming service.
- The Swan: Behind the Mirror goes behind the scenes of FOX's 2004 controversial reality television series The Swan, which involved extreme makeovers and cosmetic surgery for its contestants.
- This documentary reunites many of the contestants who were involved with the show more than two decades after their experience. It is directed by Erin Lee Carr (Murdaugh: Death in the Family).
Watch The Swan: Behind The Mirror | Official Trailer | Hulu:
- New poster art was also released by Hulu today for The Swan: Behind the Mirror.
More Hulu News:
- The Disney-owned streaming service has acquired a new romantic comedy series starring Mary Beth Barone.
- Check out the trailer for The Remarried Empress.
- There's also a new trailer for the second season of Hulu's Scrubs sequel series.
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