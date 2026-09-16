Hulu Acquires Romantic Comedy Series "Hard Feelings" from Comedian Mary Beth Barone

The "Galaxy Brain" and "Overcompensating" star is on the rise.

Comedian Mary Beth Barone scored a hit with her Netflix standup special Galaxy Brain this year, and now it appears she's headed for a starring role in her own new Hulu romantic comedy series from A24 entitled Hard Feelings. More details below.

What's happening:

In an exclusive story in Deadline, the entertainment news trade publication has reported that Hulu has acquired a new romantic comedy series entitled Hard Feelings, which is created by and will star comedian Mary Beth Barone (Overcompensating). No target release date has yet been announced.

Actor Benito Skinner, her costar from Amazon Prime Video's Overcompensating, will also join Barone in a supporting role on Hard Feelings. Scott King, a writer for Overcompensating, will serve as showrunner for the new series.

The project is being developed by the independent entertainment company A24. According to a synopsis, the series focuses on a dating consultant named Claire Ambrose, who "teaches straight men communication skills and emotional intelligence while repeatedly choosing to date men who possess neither."

More Hulu News:

Check out the trailer for The Remarried Empress.

There's also a new trailer for the second season of the Scrubs sequel series.

National Geographic's Super Scam Me goes undercover in the world of romance scams.