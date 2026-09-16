Hulu Acquires Romantic Comedy Series "Hard Feelings" from Comedian Mary Beth Barone
The "Galaxy Brain" and "Overcompensating" star is on the rise.
Comedian Mary Beth Barone scored a hit with her Netflix standup special Galaxy Brain this year, and now it appears she's headed for a starring role in her own new Hulu romantic comedy series from A24 entitled Hard Feelings. More details below.
What's happening:
- In an exclusive story in Deadline, the entertainment news trade publication has reported that Hulu has acquired a new romantic comedy series entitled Hard Feelings, which is created by and will star comedian Mary Beth Barone (Overcompensating). No target release date has yet been announced.
- Actor Benito Skinner, her costar from Amazon Prime Video's Overcompensating, will also join Barone in a supporting role on Hard Feelings. Scott King, a writer for Overcompensating, will serve as showrunner for the new series.
- The project is being developed by the independent entertainment company A24. According to a synopsis, the series focuses on a dating consultant named Claire Ambrose, who "teaches straight men communication skills and emotional intelligence while repeatedly choosing to date men who possess neither."
More Hulu News:
- Check out the trailer for The Remarried Empress.
- There's also a new trailer for the second season of the Scrubs sequel series.
- National Geographic's Super Scam Me goes undercover in the world of romance scams.
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