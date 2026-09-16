"The Remarried Empress" Trailer is Here to Bring Romance to Disney+ and Hulu
You're telling me she's some kind of remarried empress?!
The Remarried Empress is on her way to Hulu and Disney+ and now the trailer is here for the live-action adaptation of the popular Naver Webtoon of the same name.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ and Hulu have released the trailer for The Remarried Empress, a new live-action ten-episode series from South Korea.
- The Remarried Empress is based on a hit 2019 Naver Webtoon that was in turn adapted from a web novel that began in 2018.
- The popularity of The Remarried Empress also led to a mobile game, an audio drama, and a paperback collection of the web novel.
- Per Disney+/Hulu, The Remarried Empress "follows the strained relationship of beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Kingdom. With anxieties rising across the kingdom, the couple’s relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor’s requests on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire kingdom as Navier strives to reclaim her power."
- The series stars Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta.
- The Remarried Empress has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).
- First announced last year, the live-action version of The Remarried Empress will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival next month, with three episodes debuting at the festival prior to the show's arrival on Hulu and Disney+ on November 4.
- The show will kick off on those streaming platforms with the first four episodes available simultaneously, with two episodes released each week after on every Wednesday through November 25.
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