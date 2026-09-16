"The Remarried Empress" Trailer is Here to Bring Romance to Disney+ and Hulu

The Remarried Empress "follows the strained relationship of beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Kingdom. With anxieties rising across the kingdom, the couple’s relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor’s requests on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire kingdom as Navier strives to reclaim her power."