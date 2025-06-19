From Page to Screen: Disney+ Adapts Korean Webtoon “The Remarried Empress” as Live Action Series
This romantic fantasy drama will star Shin Min-a in the role of Empress Navier.
Disney+ has officially revealed plans to produce a live-action adaptation of The Remarried Empress, based on the highly acclaimed Korean web novel and webtoon series.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has officially announced the production of The Remarried Empress, a live-action adaptation of the immensely popular Korean web novel and webtoon series that has garnered over 2.6 billion views according to Variety.
- This romantic fantasy drama will feature Shin Min-a as Empress Navier.
- She will be joined by Ju Ji-hyun, who portrays Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire, and Lee Jong-suk, cast as Heinrey, the Crown Prince of the Western Kingdom with a concealed secret.
- Additionally, Lee Se-young will play Rashta, a former runaway slave who becomes a concubine with aspirations for power.
- The narrative centers on Navier, a seemingly perfect empress whose life is disrupted when her husband returns with his mistress and seeks a divorce.
- Instead of succumbing to despair, Navier agrees to the divorce but proposes to marry a rival prince from the Western Kingdom, igniting a story filled with political intrigue, romance, and a quest to reclaim her lost authority.
About Actress Shin Min-a:
- Shin Min-a, born Yang Min-a on April 5, 1984, is a South Korean actress and model. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model for teen magazines at the age of 14.
- She later transitioned to acting, making her debut in the movie Volcano High in 2001.
- She is known for her versatility and has starred in numerous popular dramas and films, including A Bittersweet Life, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
