From Page to Screen: Disney+ Adapts Korean Webtoon “The Remarried Empress” as Live Action Series

This romantic fantasy drama will star Shin Min-a in the role of Empress Navier.
by |
Tags: ,

Disney+ has officially revealed plans to produce a live-action adaptation of The Remarried Empress, based on the highly acclaimed Korean web novel and webtoon series.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ has officially announced the production of The Remarried Empress, a live-action adaptation of the immensely popular Korean web novel and webtoon series that has garnered over 2.6 billion views according to Variety.
  • This romantic fantasy drama will feature Shin Min-a as Empress Navier.
  • She will be joined by Ju Ji-hyun, who portrays Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire, and Lee Jong-suk, cast as Heinrey, the Crown Prince of the Western Kingdom with a concealed secret.
  • Additionally, Lee Se-young will play Rashta, a former runaway slave who becomes a concubine with aspirations for power.
  • The narrative centers on Navier, a seemingly perfect empress whose life is disrupted when her husband returns with his mistress and seeks a divorce.
  • Instead of succumbing to despair, Navier agrees to the divorce but proposes to marry a rival prince from the Western Kingdom, igniting a story filled with political intrigue, romance, and a quest to reclaim her lost authority.

About Actress Shin Min-a:

  • Shin Min-a, born Yang Min-a on April 5, 1984, is a South Korean actress and model. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model for teen magazines at the age of 14.
  • She later transitioned to acting, making her debut in the movie Volcano High in 2001.
  • She is known for her versatility and has starred in numerous popular dramas and films, including A Bittersweet Life, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

More On Disney+:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy