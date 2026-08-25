Disney+’s "The Remarried Empress" Set to Premiere at Busan International Film Festival Ahead of Streaming Debut.

The highly anticipated drama series will share its first 3 episodes.

Disney+’s The Remarried Empress series will receive a premiere screening at the 31st Busan International Film Festival this fall before its official release.

What’s Happening:

Last summer, it was announced that Disney+ was bringing the popular Korean web novel and webtoon The Remarried Empress to life with a new live-action series.

While news surrounding the series has remained fairly quiet, we now know The Remarried Empress will premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, giving audiences an early opportunity to see the highly anticipated Disney+ series on the big screen.

The series was selected for BIFF’s On Screen section, which showcases anticipated new drama series ahead of their official releases.

The Remarried Empress is described as a sweeping romantic fantasy, with a cast including Shin Mina, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jongsuk, and Lee Seyoung.

Cho Suwon, whose credits include I Can Hear Your Voice and Still 17, directs the series.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival runs October 6 through 15, 2026, meaning the series will receive its Busan premiere sometime during that window.

The first 3 episodes of the 10 episode season will be showcased for a runtime of 151 minutes.

At this time, Disney+ has yet to announce a release date, so this is an exciting first step towards The Remarried Empress making its way to audiences around the globe.

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