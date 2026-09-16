"Scrubs" Season 2 Trailer Spotlights Dr. Cox's Ailment and Scott Foley's Return
The revival series is back with new episodes on September 30.
J.D., Elliot, Turk and the gang at Sacred Heart are back for more medicine and mirth, as the trailer for Scrubs Season 2 is released.
What's Happening:
- The revival of Scrubs is back for a second season soon, and the trailer is here for the new batch of episodes of the medical comedy, following a teaser last month.
- While plenty of comedy is spotlighted, there's also time spent on one of the show's more serious plotlines, as J.D. works to help his friend and mentor, Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), who was revealed to have a dangerous autoimmune disease last season.
- The trailer also features a glimpse at the return of Scott Foley, who is reprising his role as Sean Kelly from the original series, who was a love interest of Elliot's.
- Scrubs' series regulars include Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid and Ava Bunn as Sam Tosh, with the latter now promoted from her recurring status in Season 1.
- Along with McGinley, original series stars Judy Reyes, Christa Miller and Neil Flynn will continue to recur on the revival.
- Any other Scrubs fans still bugged by the revival series not continuing from the old version's season numbers, unlike other revivals like Will & Grace? This is Scrubs Season 11, not Scrubs Season 2! But I guess the weirdness of Season 9, its pseudo-spinoff nature, and its now questionable canon status made this an easier titling approach, sigh...
- Scrubs Season 2 (!) premieres Wednesday, September 30 on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
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