Back to Sacred Heart: New Teaser Revealed for Second Revival Season of ABC's "Scrubs"
The new season arrives next month
Get ready for the second season of the revival of Scrubs with a brand new teaser ahead of the season premiere next month.
What's Happening:
- ABC has shared the new teaser for the upcoming second season of the Scrubs revival.
- In the trailer, fans can get a taste of the same fun and heart that the series is known for in only a handful of seconds, showcasing the same antics that they have been accustomed to for the length of the series..
- Check it out in the teaser below.
- The season two teaser comes after the revival's successful first season, which introduced a fresh class of medical interns while reuniting audiences with the beloved doctors who made the original Scrubs a television favorite, with J.D., Elliot, and Turk stepping into mentor roles.
- The Scrubs revival had the highest-rated comedy premiere among Adults 18–49 this season and reached over 11 million viewers in 35 days.
- Season 2 is expected to continue balancing nostalgic callbacks with stories centered on a new generation of physicians.
- ABC has also officially promoted Ava Bunn to a series regular for Season 2 of the Scrubs revival, signaling an expanded role for fan-favorite intern Sam Tosh as the hit comedy returns this fall.
- You can see what our own Alex Reif thought of the revival season of the series in his Scrubs review.
- The new season of Scrubs debuts on ABC on September 30, 2026. All episodes can be streamed on Hulu.
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