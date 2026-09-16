NatGeo's "Super Scam Me" Goes Undercover in the World of Romance Scams

The documentary special will include interviews with victims.
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Scams are a constant problem in the age of the internet, but one particular type of scam is especially insidious. A new National Geographic Channel documentary special is going undercover into the world of romance scams and will bring some of the scammers into the light.

What's Happening:

  • National Geographic has announced Super Scam Me, a documentary special led by award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller.
  • The special will see van Zeller investigate the world of romance scams by transforming her appearance and going undercover in an attempt to be scammed.
  • She also works with white-hat hackers in order to uncover the identities of some of the scammers, including the person who pretended to be a four-star general while scamming her.
  • The special also includes interviews with people who have been victims of this sort of scam.
  • Check out the trailer:
  • Super Scam Me is set to premiere on the National Geographic Channel on October 17 at 9PM EDT. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

More National Geographic News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey