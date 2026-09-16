NatGeo's "Super Scam Me" Goes Undercover in the World of Romance Scams

Scams are a constant problem in the age of the internet, but one particular type of scam is especially insidious. A new National Geographic Channel documentary special is going undercover into the world of romance scams and will bring some of the scammers into the light.

What's Happening:

National Geographic has announced Super Scam Me, a documentary special led by award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller.

The special will see van Zeller investigate the world of romance scams by transforming her appearance and going undercover in an attempt to be scammed.

She also works with white-hat hackers in order to uncover the identities of some of the scammers, including the person who pretended to be a four-star general while scamming her.

The special also includes interviews with people who have been victims of this sort of scam.

Check out the trailer:



Super Scam Me is set to premiere on the National Geographic Channel on October 17 at 9PM EDT. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.



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