NatGeo's "Super Scam Me" Goes Undercover in the World of Romance Scams
The documentary special will include interviews with victims.
Scams are a constant problem in the age of the internet, but one particular type of scam is especially insidious. A new National Geographic Channel documentary special is going undercover into the world of romance scams and will bring some of the scammers into the light.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic has announced Super Scam Me, a documentary special led by award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller.
- The special will see van Zeller investigate the world of romance scams by transforming her appearance and going undercover in an attempt to be scammed.
- She also works with white-hat hackers in order to uncover the identities of some of the scammers, including the person who pretended to be a four-star general while scamming her.
- The special also includes interviews with people who have been victims of this sort of scam.
- Check out the trailer:
- Super Scam Me is set to premiere on the National Geographic Channel on October 17 at 9PM EDT. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
More National Geographic News:
- A new documentary about Mount Everest is coming to IMAX theaters in October.
- A film about astronomer Carl Sagan recently premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.
- A seven-part series exploring wildlife in Africa is set to debut in October.