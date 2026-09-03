National Geographic Drops Trailer for "Everest: The Other Side" Following Film's World Premiere

Before the film's October 30 theatrical debut, it will screen at a number of additional film festivals.

Following the world premiere of Everest: The Other Side, the first trailer for the new National Geographic documentary has been released.

What's Happening:

  • Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return with Everest: The Other Side, an intimate portrait of two people bound by love, ambition, and the pursuit of the impossible.
  • Elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson fell deeply in love while reaching the pinnacle of their sport. Their drive sharpened into a shared dream: to climb and ski the direct North Face of Mount Everest - the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth. Thousands have summited the mountain via Nepal’s southeast ridge, but only a handful have ever reached the top by this route – and no one has successfully skied down. Already known for their extraordinary feats in the mountains and no strangers to loss, Morrison and Nelson stake everything on this daunting challenge.
  • This new film from National Geographic Documentary Films will open exclusively in theaters and IMAX worldwide on October 30, 2026.

  • Prior to that, the world premiere of the film was just held at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, and will also be a part of the 53rd Telluride Film Festival.
  • Up next, the film will continue to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, Camden International Film Festival, and BFI London Film Festival.

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