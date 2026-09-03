National Geographic Drops Trailer for "Everest: The Other Side" Following Film's World Premiere
Before the film's October 30 theatrical debut, it will screen at a number of additional film festivals.
Following the world premiere of Everest: The Other Side, the first trailer for the new National Geographic documentary has been released.
What's Happening:
- Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return with Everest: The Other Side, an intimate portrait of two people bound by love, ambition, and the pursuit of the impossible.
- Elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson fell deeply in love while reaching the pinnacle of their sport. Their drive sharpened into a shared dream: to climb and ski the direct North Face of Mount Everest - the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth. Thousands have summited the mountain via Nepal’s southeast ridge, but only a handful have ever reached the top by this route – and no one has successfully skied down. Already known for their extraordinary feats in the mountains and no strangers to loss, Morrison and Nelson stake everything on this daunting challenge.
- This new film from National Geographic Documentary Films will open exclusively in theaters and IMAX worldwide on October 30, 2026.
- Prior to that, the world premiere of the film was just held at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, and will also be a part of the 53rd Telluride Film Festival.
- Up next, the film will continue to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, Camden International Film Festival, and BFI London Film Festival.
More Disney Movie News:
- ESPN Films is spotlighting the remarkable life and legacy of tennis icon Billie Jean King with a new 30 for 30 documentary.
- Actress Carla Jeffery, best known to Disney fans for playing Bree in the ZOMBIES franchise, has passed away at the age of 33.
- Noah Jupe has joined the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars in an undisclosed key role.
- Freeform has unveiled this year's schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween – which includes the premiere of the new series Coven Academy.