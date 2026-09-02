"ZOMBIES" Actress Carla Jeffery Passes Away at Age 33

The actress was best known for her role as Bree in the first three "ZOMBIES" films.

Actress Carla Jeffery, best known to Disney fans for playing Bree in the ZOMBIES franchise, has sadly passed away at the age of 33.

Born July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, Jeffery began acting at just 12 years old, making an early appearance alongside Mo’Nique in the 2006 comedy Phat Girlz. Over the years, Jeffery built an extensive television résumé that included appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Southland, iCarly, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up!, Best Friends Whenever, Game Shakers and American Vandal.

For Disney fans, however, Jeffery became especially recognizable as the energetic Bree, Addison’s best friend and a member of the Seabrook High cheerleading squad, in the 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie ZOMBIES. She returned for ZOMBIES 2 in 2020 and ZOMBIES 3 in 2022. Jeffery later continued the role as a voice performer in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, which continued Bree's role in the franchise beyond the original trilogy.

Outside of performing, Jeffery had a longtime passion for cheerleading, having competed with the Midwest Marauders when she was young. She also helped teach acting classes in Los Angeles, sharing her experience with aspiring performers.

Across nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Jeffery appeared in projects spanning comedy, drama and family entertainment, while her role as Bree made her a familiar face to a generation of Disney Channel viewers. Our thoughts go out to Jeffrey's family and friends at this time.