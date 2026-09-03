National Geographic Releasing Carl Sagan Documentary From Producer Seth MacFarlane

Carl Sagan's landmark series Cosmos brought outer space home for millions to understand. In doing so, he became one of the most important names in astronomy. A new documentary film has been made about Sagan's life, and it's set to premiere this weekend.

What's Happening:

National Geographic has announced that Carl Sagan: We Are Made of Star Stuff, a new documentary about the life and career of the iconic astronomer, will premiere as part of the Telluride Film Festival.

The Telluride Film Festival takes place this weekend, September 4-7, in Telluride, Colorado.

The film is co-produced by Ann Druyan and Seth MacFarlane. The duo also produced two Cosmos documentary series hosted by Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

The original Cosmos series was hosted by Carl Sagan and was the project that made the general public familiar with his work.

While no theatrical or home release is mentioned, it's likely the film will eventually find its way on the NatGeo channel and then Disney+.

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