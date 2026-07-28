National Geographic Making New Documentary About "127 Hours" Subject Aron Ralston
Academy Award-winning director James Marsh is behind the project.
The harrowing story of Aron Ralston, previously the basis for 127 Hours, will be explored once more, this time in a new feature documentary from National Geographic Films.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic Films has announced they're making a new documentary about mountain climber Aron Ralston, from director James Marsh.
- It will mark the first feature documentary for the Academy Award-winning director of Man on Wire since 2011's Project Nimbus. Marsh had mostly focused on scripted films in recent years, including The Theory of Everything, which led Eddie Redmayne to an Academy Award for his lead performance.
- The project also comes from Magna Studios for a planned 2027 release.
- The still-untitled documentary will feature never-before-seen footage filmed by Ralston while he was pinned by a boulder in a remote Utah canyon over the course of six days.
- Ralston's story of what he endured after his accident and what he ultimately did to escape and survive -- severing his own arm -- was previously brought to the screen in the Danny Boyle-directed 127 Hours.
What They're Saying:
- Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, National Geographic Documentary Films: “James Marsh has been at the top of our list of dream directors since the launch of our doc films banner almost a decade ago. It is a true bucket list moment to work with him on this enthralling, visceral and deeply human story. Ralston’s grit and determination in the face of overwhelming odds, coupled with unique access to his personal archive, make this story the perfect addition to our character-driven slate of films that inspire viewers to deepen their connection to each other and to the natural world.”
- James Marsh: “Aron’s story is one of the great adventure stories of our time, a breathtaking tale of excruciating fear, suffering, courage and endurance. The recordings Aron made during his ordeal are unique and powerfully emotional, and they are an amazing gift to a filmmaker. He tells us what he was feeling and thinking throughout the time he was imprisoned, as he vacillates between hope and despair. Nat Geo has a brilliant track record in producing ambitious, cinematic documentaries that have moved and excited audiences, and they are the perfect home for this extraordinary project. I’m delighted to bring it to life alongside my close collaborators at Magna."
- Oliver Calleja, SVP of Non-fiction, Magna Studios: “Aron’s footage is an astonishing, raw account of someone trapped in a perilous and profound dilemma. We knew it deserved a filmmaker who would excel in doing Aron and his recordings justice, and, given the creative alliance we share with James, he was always our first and dream choice. This is precisely the sort of impactful narrative we seek out and champion, and Nat Geo is the perfect partner for it. The project will be an incredible addition to our burgeoning body of work.”
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