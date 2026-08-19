TV Review: Nat Geo's "Lion" Finds "The Lion King" in the Wild

Following the success of A Real Bug’s Life, National Geographic leans into another piece of Disney IP with its latest nature series, Lion. From executive producer Jon Favreau, who translated the animated classic The Lion King into a live-action-looking remake, the four-part series presents a real-life version of “the circle of life.” And with Hans Zimmer on the project, the result is sure to please both fans of wildlife documentaries and those who came just for its connections to Pride Rock.

The titular Lion is Kio, first introduced as an eight-week-old cub. A potential future leader of his pride, Kio's story follows his evolution from cub to mane, but whether he will become king remains a mystery until the end. With narration by O.J. Lynch, the current Mufasa in Germany’s version of the Broadway show, the series plays as if it’s being told by one of the great kings of the past.



Filmed over four years, Lion is the result of the longest-running documentation of a single pride in film history. Executive Producer Mike Gunton brings the same level of cutting-edge cinematographic excellence to the series that made Planet Earth a global phenomenon. There are many moments to marvel at, from seeing the reflection of the savannah in a lion’s iris to the vapor of their breath in the morning light. If you came for incredible footage of lions in the wild, Lion delivers.

Narratively, Lion feels aimed at an all-ages audience, avoiding some of the more graphic moments of their lives. Like a Disneynature production, when the pride is on the hunt, the camera cuts away between the initial jump and the feast, so you aren’t watching an animal die. Still, the narration is honest about the dynamics of a pride in a way that is honest without being graphic about things like mating.

The story has natural parallels to The Lion King, but some editing further underscores the connections. Early in the first episode, a montage of shots harkens back to the opening of “Circle of Life,” and with Hans Zimmer working on the score with Niccolò Pacella and George Hutson Warren, the series occasionally borrows his themes from The Lion King when the parallels between Kio and Simba become poignant.

My favorite aspect of Lion is that, while a pride needs a king, it crystallizes the fact that a pride is only as strong as its queens. The stars are no longer just for the great kings of the past, but also the great queens, giving the lionesses the respect they are due.

With four hours of storytelling, the only flaw with Lion is that it sometimes moves at a snail’s pace. As the story progresses, it’s engaging and entertaining, but when it hits a lull, it's easy to lose interest. It’s otherwise a flawless nature documentary, one that caters to Disney fans, which is fitting, since most viewers will experience it on Disney+.

I give Lion 4 out of 5 stars.

Lion premieres tonight at 9/8c on National Geographic, and begins streaming August 20th on Disney+ and Hulu.