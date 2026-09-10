National Geographic Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for "Africa Earth’s Wild Home" Narrated by Wunmi Mosaku
Check it out this October on Nat Geo and Disney+.
National Geographic is taking viewers across Africa for an ambitious new look at the continent’s wildlife, landscapes and conservation efforts in Africa Earth’s Wild Home.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic has released the official trailer for Africa Earth’s Wild Home, a new seven-part event series exploring the wildlife, landscapes and natural history of Africa.
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home premieres October 2 at 8:00 PM EDT on National Geographic and begins streaming October 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The series is narrated and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Wunmi Mosaku, known for Sinners, Loki and Lovecraft Country.
- Filmed over nearly four years across almost 30 countries, the series uses new filmmaking technology and CGI to explore Africa’s ecosystems and the forces that shaped them.
- The series captures several rare behaviors and species, including the black rain frog being filmed for television for the first time, hyenas hunting elephants at night in the Congo, a rare wild African black panther, and chimpanzees using tools to fish for algae.
- Episodes explore environments ranging from deserts and forests to jungles, mountains and islands, focusing on how wildlife has adapted to survive across the continent.
- Each episode concludes with an Explorer Spotlight, highlighting scientists, photographers and National Geographic Explorers involved in the discoveries.
- Featured Explorers include Steve Boyes, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Matt Shirley and Ingi Agnarsson.
- The finale shifts its focus to African conservation leaders, researchers and community-led initiatives working to protect the continent’s wildlife and ecosystems.
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home also launches a new multiyear franchise that will explore the planet continent by continent.
- The series is presented by Rolex and builds on National Geographic and Rolex’s more than 70-year partnership, including the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expeditions program.
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