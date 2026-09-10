National Geographic Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for "Africa Earth’s Wild Home" Narrated by Wunmi Mosaku

Check it out this October on Nat Geo and Disney+.

National Geographic is taking viewers across Africa for an ambitious new look at the continent’s wildlife, landscapes and conservation efforts in Africa Earth’s Wild Home.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has released the official trailer for Africa Earth’s Wild Home, a new seven-part event series exploring the wildlife, landscapes and natural history of Africa.

Africa Earth’s Wild Home premieres October 2 at 8:00 PM EDT on National Geographic and begins streaming October 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.

The series is narrated and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Wunmi Mosaku, known for Sinners, Loki and Lovecraft Country.

Filmed over nearly four years across almost 30 countries, the series uses new filmmaking technology and CGI to explore Africa’s ecosystems and the forces that shaped them.

The series captures several rare behaviors and species, including the black rain frog being filmed for television for the first time, hyenas hunting elephants at night in the Congo, a rare wild African black panther, and chimpanzees using tools to fish for algae.

Episodes explore environments ranging from deserts and forests to jungles, mountains and islands, focusing on how wildlife has adapted to survive across the continent.

Each episode concludes with an Explorer Spotlight, highlighting scientists, photographers and National Geographic Explorers involved in the discoveries.

Featured Explorers include Steve Boyes, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Matt Shirley and Ingi Agnarsson.

The finale shifts its focus to African conservation leaders, researchers and community-led initiatives working to protect the continent’s wildlife and ecosystems.

Africa Earth’s Wild Home also launches a new multiyear franchise that will explore the planet continent by continent.

The series is presented by Rolex and builds on National Geographic and Rolex’s more than 70-year partnership, including the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expeditions program.

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