Paradise, I Lose Control: Two Songs from FX's "Adults" Hit Streaming Services
Now you can channel your own inner K-Pop Diva by listening to Carly with a Y's "Hiccups" anytime you want.
Two songs from the popular FX series Adults – including one that has become somewhat of a viral hit – are now streaming.
What's Happening:
- The second season of FX's Adults premiered to much fanfare at the end of August, bringing more hilarious stories from the gang of five roommates to our screens.
- One of the episodes, "Pop Girlie," saw Samir's (Malik Elassal) girlfriend Carly (Rachel Marsh) switch careers from being a dentist to pursue a viral K-Pop career as "Carly with a Y."
- Unfortunately for Carly, her song "Hiccups" is hilariously bad – which social media definitely picked up on. Now, you can listen to this great, bad song for yourself via your favorite streaming services!
- A second song is also now streaming, this one from the prequel episode that was released in July.
- The song, titled "Home" and performed by Lucern Raze, is a cover of the song by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, and featured in the end credits of said prequel episode.
- Both seasons of Adults are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Check out Alex's review of the fantastic second season.
More Hulu News:
- Check out the new trailer and poster for Katseye: Wild Hearts, with the documentary set to debut on Disney+ and Hulu later this month.
- Read our review of Coven Academy, which combines microdrama with traditional TV while also stretching the boundaries of Disney’s family entertainment.
- ESPN Jeopardy! is coming back for a second season, and this time, they're looking for every day sports fanatics to sign up to play.
- More drama with different Mormon Wives is heading to Hulu, with the upcoming November debut of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now