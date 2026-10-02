Paradise, I Lose Control: Two Songs from FX's "Adults" Hit Streaming Services

Now you can channel your own inner K-Pop Diva by listening to Carly with a Y's "Hiccups" anytime you want.
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Two songs from the popular FX series Adults – including one that has become somewhat of a viral hit – are now streaming.

What's Happening:

  • The second season of FX's Adults premiered to much fanfare at the end of August, bringing more hilarious stories from the gang of five roommates to our screens.
  • One of the episodes, "Pop Girlie," saw Samir's (Malik Elassal) girlfriend Carly (Rachel Marsh) switch careers from being a dentist to pursue a viral K-Pop career as "Carly with a Y."
  • Unfortunately for Carly, her song "Hiccups" is hilariously bad – which social media definitely picked up on. Now, you can listen to this great, bad song for yourself via your favorite streaming services!
  • A second song is also now streaming, this one from the prequel episode that was released in July.
  • The song, titled "Home" and performed by Lucern Raze, is a cover of the song by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, and featured in the end credits of said prequel episode.

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