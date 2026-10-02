Paradise, I Lose Control: Two Songs from FX's "Adults" Hit Streaming Services

Now you can channel your own inner K-Pop Diva by listening to Carly with a Y's "Hiccups" anytime you want.

Two songs from the popular FX series Adults – including one that has become somewhat of a viral hit – are now streaming.

What's Happening:

The second season of FX's Adults premiered to much fanfare at the end of August, bringing more hilarious stories from the gang of five roommates to our screens.

One of the episodes, "Pop Girlie," saw Samir's (Malik Elassal) girlfriend Carly (Rachel Marsh) switch careers from being a dentist to pursue a viral K-Pop career as "Carly with a Y."

Unfortunately for Carly, her song "Hiccups" is hilariously bad – which social media definitely picked up on. Now, you can listen to this great, bad song for yourself via your favorite streaming services!

A second song is also now streaming, this one from the prequel episode that was released in July.

The song, titled "Home" and performed by Lucern Raze, is a cover of the song by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, and featured in the end credits of said prequel episode.

Both seasons of Adults are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Check out Alex's review of the fantastic second season.

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