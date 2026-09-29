Score Big: "ESPN Jeopardy!" Seeks Sports Fans for New Season
The new version of "Jeopardy!" is switching from celebrities to everyday sports fans for Season 2.
ESPN Jeopardy! is coming back for a second season, and this time, they're looking for every day sports fanatics to sign up to play.
What's Happening:
- The first season of ESPN Jeopardy! premiered in July on Disney+ and Hulu, pitting celebrity sports fans against each other to win money for charity.
- Things will be switched up for the show's second season, as ESPN Jeopardy! is currently searching for looking for sports fanatics like YOU to compete on the Alex Trebek Stage.
- Sports fans are invited to apply online for a chance to compete for the grand prize of $300,000! Simply head to Jeopardy.com to take the Anytime Test.
- Hosted by Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck, the first season of ESPN Jeopardy! features the likes of:
- Domonique Foxworth
- Amina Smith
- Kyle Brandt
- Keegan-Michael Key
- John Hamm
- MJ Acosta
- Manti Te'o
- Jeremy Schaap
- Hannah Storm
- Kimberley A. Martin
- Madelyn Burke
- Peter Schrager
- Jay Harris
- This is actually the second sports-focused Jeopardy! series, with Sports Jeopardy! airing on the Sony-owned streaming service Crackle (remember them?) from 2014 to 2016.
- Elsewhere, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which (would you believe it) focuses on pop culture trivia, is hosted by Colin Jost and streams on Netflix.
More Disney TV News:
- More drama with different Mormon Wives is heading to Hulu, with the upcoming November debut of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
- Hulu has shared the trailer for their new coming-of-age mystery, Phony, starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola.
- Rivals is set to return the second half of Season 2 in November, and Hulu has just shared the trailer for the new episodes.
- Marvel spotlights the Vision's story so far, as we prep for the arrival of the new Marvel Studios series, VisionQuest.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now