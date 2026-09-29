Score Big: "ESPN Jeopardy!" Seeks Sports Fans for New Season

The new version of "Jeopardy!" is switching from celebrities to everyday sports fans for Season 2.
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ESPN Jeopardy! is coming back for a second season, and this time, they're looking for every day sports fanatics to sign up to play.

What's Happening:

  • The first season of ESPN Jeopardy! premiered in July on Disney+ and Hulu, pitting celebrity sports fans against each other to win money for charity.
  • Things will be switched up for the show's second season, as ESPN Jeopardy! is currently searching for looking for sports fanatics like YOU to compete on the Alex Trebek Stage.
  • Sports fans are invited to apply online for a chance to compete for the grand prize of $300,000! Simply head to Jeopardy.com to take the Anytime Test.

  • Hosted by Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck, the first season of ESPN Jeopardy! features the likes of:
    • Domonique Foxworth
    • Amina Smith
    • Kyle Brandt
    • Keegan-Michael Key
    • John Hamm
    • MJ Acosta
    • Manti Te'o
    • Jeremy Schaap
    • Hannah Storm
    • Kimberley A. Martin
    • Madelyn Burke
    • Peter Schrager
    • Jay Harris
  • This is actually the second sports-focused Jeopardy! series, with Sports Jeopardy! airing on the Sony-owned streaming service Crackle (remember them?) from 2014 to 2016.
  • Elsewhere, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which (would you believe it) focuses on pop culture trivia, is hosted by Colin Jost and streams on Netflix.

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