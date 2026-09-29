Different Wives, Same Drama: Premiere Date Set for Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" Spinoff
A familiar face from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" will be part of the cast of the new spin-off.
More drama with different Mormon Wives is heading to Hulu, with the upcoming November debut of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has revealed a November 12 premiere date for their upcoming spin-off of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which focuses on a new group of Mormon Wives from Orange County, plus one familiar face from the main show.
- Said familiar face is Jen Affleck, who has appeared in all five seasons of the original Utah-based show and competed on the last season of Dancing with the Stars.
- Alongside Affleck, the cast of the new spin-off also includes Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.
- DaPron is the sister of original series star Mayci Neeley, while Ovard is a popular YouTuber who has gained stardom and maintained a presence online.
- A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County that collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok. This is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
- Get introduced to the new cast of Mormon Wives in the video below.
- The date reveal for the spin-off comes during a tumultuous time for the parent show, which has seen two cast members depart the show due to drama surrounding star Taylor Frankie Paul (herself one of the departing cast members).
- Hulu still seems to be confident in the series though, with not only the spin-off but also a recent order of 20 additional episodes for the parent show.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has shared the trailer for their new coming-of-age mystery, Phony, starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola.
- Rivals is set to return the second half of Season 2 in November, and Hulu has just shared the trailer for the new episodes.
- It's once again the end of the road for Futurama, as series creator Matt Groening has revealed that the current 14th season is the show's last... for now.
- A series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective is now in the works at Hulu.
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