Romance and Rivalry Take Center Stage in the Trailer for Part 2 of "Rivals" Season 2

The drama of "Rivals" is only just beginning.

Rivals is set to return to Hulu for the second half of Season 2 in November, and the streamer has just shared the trailer for the new episodes.

What's Happening:

The drama in Rutshire is far from over, as Rivals will return with the remaining six episodes of its critically acclaimed second season on November 11 , giving fans their next dose of scandal, romance, ambition, and betrayal.

, giving fans their next dose of scandal, romance, ambition, and betrayal. As the return to the scandal and excess of 1987 edges closer, the residents of Rutshire reunite for more revelry, rivalry and romance, but as the stakes ramp-up they must face tragedy, heartbreak, backstabbing, and betrayal head on.

Episodes 7-12 pick up after the heartbreaking mid-series finale. Tony Baddingham and Declan O'Hara's battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Against a backdrop of hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise war, Taggie O'Hara must find the courage to follow her heart, while those around her face the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that can no longer remain hidden. But as series two draws to a close, who will get their happy ending?

Based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles novel of the same name, Rivals has quickly become one of Hulu’s standout British dramas.

David Tennant returns as Lord Tony Baddingham, alongside Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook and Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara.

Fans have more to look forward to, as a third season for the popular show was confirmed earlier this year, which will feature 12 new episodes.

All episodes from the first season and the first six episodes of Season 2 are currently available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The final six episodes of Season 2 arrive November 11.

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