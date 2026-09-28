"Futurama" to End Regular Season Run with Season 14, Three Specials Planned

The beloved animated sci-fi comedy will shift away from traditional seasons, with three new specials set to continue the Planet Express crew’s adventures.

It's once again the end of the road for Futurama, as series creator Matt Groening has revealed that the current 14th season is the show's last... for now.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that the popular and long-running animated series Futurama will come to an end following its Season 14 finale on Hulu.

While the streamer currently has no plans for Futurama to return as a regular series, it will be back for three "supersized" Hulu specials in the near future.

This is hardly the first time that Futurama has ended its run, with the show previously being canceled and brought back to life no less than three times.

Futurama first started out on Fox from 1999 to 2003, to then return via Comedy Central from 2008 until 2013. The latest Hulu iteration has run since 2023.

Groening had this comedic take on the show's current cancellation when talking to Variety: “They can put us in a coffin. They can nail the lid shut, but they can’t bury us. We will rise again. I guess I’m not too worried.”

He continued: “The thing about ‘Is Futurama coming to an end?’ Well, we’ve come to an end many times before. We make a joke about it with the season finale. It’s redundantly, fatalistically titled. I think we have a whistling-past-the-graveyard attitude these days because we’ve been in this situation many times before. We have lots more stories to tell. The animators and the actors and the writers all would love to do more stories and we’ll see. You never know.”

The three supersized episodes will kick off in 2027 with a Christmas special featuring a Robot Santa, with more details on the other two specials to be shared in the future.

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