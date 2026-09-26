"Paradise" Creator Dan Fogelman Confirms Season 3 Will Be the Last as Filming Wraps
It's the end of the road for Secret Service agent Xavier Collins.
Bringing things back to where it all began, filming for the third and final season of Hulu's Paradise wrapped up this week in Washington, D.C.
What's Happening:
- Paradise creator Dan Fogelman took to Instagram to share some photos of himself and the show's cast in Washington, D.C., revealing that filming has wrapped on the show's upcoming third season.
- What's more, he announces that the upcoming season will indeed be the show's last, saying:
- "Finishing where it (fictionally) started. That’s an official series wrap on Paradise. Can’t wait to share S3 w everyone. I’ll miss this show and the people who made it. Until the next one…"
- Also featured in one of the pictures are series stars Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson (seen above).
- Paradise follows Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) as a protector to former president Cal Bradford (James Marsden) in a picturesque community. When Bradford is killed, Collins becomes a top suspect in his murder.
- The show also stars Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers appearing in recurring guest star roles.
- The third season will feature a new cast member, with Julianna Margulies joining the cast.
- You can check out Bill Gowsell's review of the Paradise Season 2 finale for Laughing Place.
More Hulu News:
- The afterlife is under new management in the trailer for this year's Family Guy Halloween special.
- Hulu is developing an adaptation of the 1982 spy novel The Parsifal Mosaic, set to star Sam Worthington and Sofia Carson.
- FX celebrated the premiere of American Horror Story: 13 with a star-studded red carpet in New York City.
- Finn and Jake are back! The official trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 has arrived.
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