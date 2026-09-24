Sam Worthington and Sofia Carson to Star in Hulu's Adaptation of Spy Novel "The Parsifal Mosaic"

The 1982 spy novel is being brought to life as a series at Hulu.

Hulu is developing an adaptation of the 1982 spy novel The Parsifal Mosaic, set to star Sam Worthington and Sofia Carson.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that a new series adaptation of Robert Ludlum's 1982 spy novel The Parsifal Mosaic is now in development at Hulu.

Sam Worthington and Sofia Carson are both attached to star in and executive produce the project, which hails from Legendary Entertainment and writer Wes Tooke (Colony).

After years of dangerous field work for the CIA, Michael Havelock (Worthington) is ready to get out of the game when he learns that his partner Jenna Karas (Carson) — secretly the love of his life — has betrayed him, and begins unravelling a powerful conspiracy that reaches around the globe.

Tooke executive produces the new series adaptation alongside Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner of Captivate Entertainment, director Seth Gordon and stars Worthington and Carson.

This will mark the first adaptation of the novel, after a previously announced film adaptation at Universal, with Ron Howard attached as director, failed to materialized.

Worthington is perhaps best known for his role as Jake Sully in the Avatar trilogy, while Carson got her start in the Descendants franchise before going on to star in numerous Netflix projects.

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